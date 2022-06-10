Unsurprisingly, Bakersfield band Korn mines all manner of darkness and the lower spectrum of human emotion on their latest album. So, if a focused, nightmarish Metal ride sounds like a good time, tune in to “Requiem.”
Hitting the mainstream scene, in 1993, Korn’s line-up has stayed more or less consistent with Jonathan Davis (vocals), Brian “Head” Welch, James “Munky” Shaffer (guitars) and Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu (bass).
Ray Luzier, meanwhile, replaced original drummer David Silveria, in 2008. By the time “Requiem” was released, on Feb. 4, Arvizu announced a hiatus from the band. It’s fortunate his decision came after the LP’s release. Paired with Davis’s versatile vocals and dynamic guitars, Arvizu’s contribution of adding to a heavy rhythm section makes for a refreshing Korn experience.
Noting their last album, “The Nothing” (2019), their down-tuned Industrial sludge and pride in their material is the strongest it’s been in years. In an interview with webzine “United Rock Nations” prior to the album drop, Shaffer said: “One of the best sounding records (I feel like) in our catalog was the album ‘Untouchables’ (2002). To reach that high bar again, we used a lot of similar techniques that we used, 20 years ago. We recorded on analog tape, cleared out the clutter, let the drums breathe ... didn’t add too many effects.”
Opening song, “Forgotten” is ferocious and melodic. Luzier’s precise drums breathe energy into lyrics like, “Where am I now?/ (Somehow) a plaything at your discretion now/ Pulling away this veil I see/ Realize this path’s not meant for me/ Stripped away are all my needs/ And now all that’s left is forgotten.”
This entry can be taken as commentary on a toxic, romantic or personal relationship. Further, Davis might allude to a “repressed by the system” concept.
“Let The Dark Do The Rest,” followed by “Start The Healing” are strong in their own right. The former is a more subdued Gothic shade, almost cinematic in its scope. It’s also a ear worm. The latter contains the core idea of the album.
Davis, with nearly 30 years in the business, is comfortable in using music as a catharsis. But this song, like the album, offers positive aspirations “I can take it all away, the feelings break apart the pain and start the healing,” showing an up-side that the band doesn’t typically write about.
A high point, “Lost In The Grandeur” is also Gothic, but buoyed with head banging tempo shifts and more catchy, vulnerable vocals. “Disconnect” features great guitar chemistry from Welch and Shaffer, who are entranced in a dark waltz.
Later, “Hopeless And Beaten” echoes with Doom Metal overtones. Davis’s vocals, theatrically elastic, are some of the best he’s ever laid down. Closing the no-nonsense, nine lean tracks of “Requiem,” the song “Worst is on its Way” brings Korn full circle. Here, Davis is in sad mode again.
The viewpoint is from a person who constantly feels that bad luck or ill fortune is an inevitable part of life and is inescapable.
The resurrection of his trademark (sparingly used) scatting, complemented with a thick, groove-heavy jam is vintage Korn.
