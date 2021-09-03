Blues upstart Christone “Kingfish” Ingram burns hotter while flexing his guitar skills on his new album, “662.”
The opening track of the project, “662,” released through Alligator Records on July 23, sears in with Rock licks as Kingfish traces his heritage in Clarksdale, Miss., a place better known for being within the legendary Mississippi delta.
Showing the talent that made him a young headliner at local venues, Internet viral and that culminated with a number-one debut album, the 22-year-old singer/guitarist reliably chugs along on his ax, with solos becoming more chaotic as the song progresses.
More than that, his simultaneous knack for lyricism, “I come from a river town/talk about nothing to do. Skeeters come out when the sun goes down/gets awful sticky, too,” supports why the likes of Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Keb Mo’ and even rapper Rakim, have invited him on stage and into the recording booth.
In the slow burner, “She Calls Me Kingfish” and “Long Distance Woman,” he gives us two servings faithful to the traditional spirit of American Blues.
“She Calls Me Kingfish” with its tension building drum intro honors one aspect of that spirit — the special connection that the musicians of old had with nature.
As the band lays down a 50’s ballad/blues hybrid tune, Kingfish sets the table, “Walking right by the river, runs right through my town, when I started thinking, ’bout the girl who’s got me down.”
If only his howls could be comforted by the persistently flowing water.
The third track, “Long Distance Woman,” comparatively is heavier on the other aspect of Blues: It’s a classic story of a woman, just out of romantic reach. His solo in this cut, single-handedly makes the future of the Blues in the 21st century seems bright.
Funky, R&B inflections, but also with light Jazz touches, “Another Life Goes By,” is a stand-out. Seamlessly combining all of these styles, Hip Hop beats are the groundwork for Kingfish to lay down soulful vocals with a surprising bit of range, lamenting hate and pleading for change.
Significantly, this 14-track album represents some of his most autobiographical work to date.
Finally kicking it up the with more funky Rock, comforting, classic wah effects are more prominent in “Not Gonna Lie,” than in previous tracks. Flashing beams of humor, he admits he sang about themes he hadn’t fully experienced yet, but then gets serious later with, “Music was my way out from poverty and crime. I didn’t want to be like that.”
Capping it off, he ends with a triumphant snippet of a conversation that he had with a Blues legend.
“Got to keep it going, I promised Buddy Guy: This is our a history and I’m not gonna lie.”
In the same vein, he struts similar to Prince’s funky oscillations on “Too Young to Remember” and recalls his heroes, the legendary Jimi Hendrix, B.B, King, Buddy Guy and Lightning Hopkins.
For a little more flavor, “Something in the Dirt,” with a loose jam structure and “That’s What You Do,” are more in line with B.B. King’s smooth, hypnotic fret work.
“You’re Already Gone” and “Rock & Roll (Bonus Track)” alternatively, come across at times softly with acoustic arrangements being featured, but its all just an extra harmonious addition to Kingfish’s sonic gumbo pot.
