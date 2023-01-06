It’s 10 years into his career and Marcus King is experiencing the same Rock n’ Roll lifestyle as his musical heroes.
He’s soaked up enough practical experience to expand his musical vocabulary, tasted red-hot fame, even flirted with oblivion via self-medicating in order to cope with grueling touring schedules. Released, Aug. 26, King’s new album, “Young Blood,” sifts through the best offerings of ’70s Blues-Rock for a nostalgia-tinged, free-spirited joyride.
Since the tour that followed his third major release, “El Dorado” (2020), King sojourned in the American South to forestall an eventual breakup.
Swearing he was sober while strolling on a solitary night, he crossed paths with what he described in press material for the album as a floating, hooded, faceless apparition.
Unlike legends that weave tales about a crossroads and a deal-slinging, hoofed trickster, there was no bargain for him, just a brief image — a harbinger of doom yet to come.
Following this experience, King began to clean up his habits, found a new relationship and set on the path of recording new music.
Now distributed via Rick Rubin’s American Recordings — like its predecessor — his fourth LP, “Young Blood” was released through Dan Auerbach’s (The Black Keys, The Arcs) studio/record label Easy Eye Sound.
Personnel includes the studio’s musicians, such as Nick Movshon (bass), Chris St. Hilaire (drums), Andy Gabbard (guitar, backing vocals) and producer Auerbach, who adds his own touches of guitar, mellotron and backing vocals.
Like a four-tire piece of blown Detroit steel idling at a stoplight, “It’s Too Late,” opens the record by stomping the accelerator in a pace that seldom lets up throughout 11 tracks.
Similar to a speed bump, thumping percussion grounds King’s combustible, groovy guitar licks for this confident break-up jam. If there’s a single track to encapsulate the record’s aura, call it the funky “Lie Lie Lie.”
King belts gritty, soulful lyrics akin to former mentor/one-time producer Warren Haynes (Gov’t Mule): “She’s a wild one never had a mild tongue/ Gypsy child, yeah, she always get the job done/ Walking barefoot trippin’ to the jam scene/ I gave her champagne now she wants a limousine.”
Complemented by shuffling drums, soaring solos and fuzzed out guitar riffs, it is a love letter to ’70s Rock as well as a testament to the entire band’s live chemistry.
Two decades into the 21st Century and Blues Rock — like other forms of art — has been widely mined of authenticity for commercial purposes.
On any given night, you can look up who’s playing music locally in your community and more often than not, you’ll come across Blues shows.
It’s not that those artists aren’t authentic, but because of this over-saturation of a genre that stayed underground for decades, it’s unavoidable to find some acts trying to punch the “successor to Jimi Hendrix” ticket.
Thankfully, it doesn’t take much of a trained ear to pick up on his sincerity. In King’s case, he’s a rare 21st Century Blues man.
At 26 years old, he rocks a baby face-yet-tatted cowboy style. His guitar and vocals, though, boast a baptism in lowdown, ramblin’ waters of the mighty Mississippi Delta.
Take “Rescue Me” and the middle half of “Young Blood,” for example. “Rescue Me” is the album’s first sign of King working with different musical textures to flush out the same Bluesy vibe he’s employed his entire career.
His subject is a plea for salvation because the vices he indulges in makes matter worse. King’s guitar style is smooth, yet brooding, working a smoky, swampy strut much like the Rolling Stones’ eternally diabolical “Dancin’ With Mr. D” (1973).
Following in succession like a well-stocked jukebox, “Pain” serves up feedback and Funk Rock that conjures the yearning ghosts of the James Gang.
The heavy stomp of “Good and Gone” summons memories of T. Rex and Thin Lizzy. Finally, “Blood on the Tracks” is more propulsive soul Rock that occupies catchy Creedence Clearwater Revival territory.
When mixed with material that touches his own signature style such as the closing slow-tempo crooner, “Blues Worse Than I Ever Had,” those previous examples don’t come off as King imitating others.
Instead, he’s a well-rounded musician in the prime of his career making updated nostalgic songs with the potential to fill stadiums.
