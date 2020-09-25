R&B Singer-Songwriter Alicia Keys sings unhindered on her versatile new album, “ALICIA.”
“Truth Without Love” begins the album with sparse strings accompanying her piano playing. Her classically-trained ivory skills set a fast-paced atmosphere for her to address haters and negative/second guessing thoughts to assert a powerful claim: “Truth without love is just a lie.”
With multiple awards and progressive-sounding, chart-topping albums, theres no debate that Keys shows a reverence for her job and displays a desire to top previous efforts. The new work, her first in four years, and seventh overall, showcases her voice drifting potently through multiple styles.
Updated ’80s Funk jam, “Time Machine,” conjures dissonant guitar licks, electronic wobbles and more experimental sounds while her vocals, “No we can’t rewind/Life ain’t no time machine. But once you free your mind/There is beauty in everything,” modulate throughout.
Regarding humanity as “Authors of Forever” in another Funky song that bares that name, Keys exudes positivity with her soft delivery, “Where there’s light, there must be a shadow, cloudy skies and rain make a rainbow, we are builders, we are breakers, we are givers, we are takers and it’s alright,” over a tune crafted with the help from producer Mark Ronson.
“ALICIA’s” genre shifts begin with “Wasted Energy” (featuring Diamond Platnumz), a Reggae/Dub inflected song that finds the narrator scorned over a worthless love. “Underdog,” an R&B song with an Indie sounding acoustic guitar track follows a radio-friendly ode that sings to unsung heroes and celebrates “good” random interactions between people, that affects them positively afterward.
“Show Me Love” (featuring Miguel) and “So Done” (featuring Khalid) are more traditional R&B exercises. Addressing a need for love with the former and the ability to empower yourself through change with the latter track, both melodies feature soulful performances from their respective guests.
With a stomping tempo and provoking music video to support it, “Love looks Better,” is a soaring Pop statement to love and fighting prejudice. The video opens with Keys being whisked away (presumably to an event) by her team. Just as the singer is packing into the car, she locks eyes with a young girl raising her fist in the air in protest of racial injustice. Keys then stops traffic, dramatically throws off the trailing tulle skirt she’s wearing, hops into a pair of Timberland boots and performs a concert to several NYC onlookers.
Fans of the Philadelphia music scene are shown love with “Me x 7” (featuring Tierra Whack) and “Jill Scott” (featuring Jill Scott). Whack raps sharp rhymes confident and attune to her style on “Whack World,” (2018) beside Keys. Scott is featured in a short, spoken-word style segment on “Jill Scott” where Keys uses the rest of the song to showcases her high-register vocal range.
