As December steadily marches, year-end decorations have sprung throughout neighborhoods. Spells of cold weather gently blanket communities and lovers of the gift-giving ritual, with bated breath, count the remaining days until Christmas.
If you need a well-crafted selection of jams to keep your holiday jolly, consider Alicia Keys’ new album, “Santa Baby.”
Exclusively released on Apple Music, on Nov. 2, via her independent Alicia Keys Records, “Santa Baby” is the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter’s first holiday album and ninth, overall.
Featuring four original songs and seven cover versions of Christmas standards, her musical versatility and range makes for an 11-track album that should allow Keys to rival Mariah Carey for her coveted “Queen of Christmas” title.
Opening song “Santa Baby” is a smooth, Jazzy cover. Keys’ use of vocal effects for a retro feel is commendable for style, but almost makes her sound like a different artist. An airy rhythm accompanying her serenading of Santa/the audience shows a bit of her playfulness.
Vince Guaraldi’s “Christmas Time is Here” takes the listener on an ethereal, dream-like flow, thanks to Keys’ reworking. To anyone with an ear for detail, her piano approach mirrors the light attack of an influence of hers, Frédéric Chopin. Sparse icicle-like guitar riffs and her falsetto make for soulful delights.
Warping that dream-like flow, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Favorite Things” — in this new incarnation — becomes a smoky, personalized declaration. Lyrics such as “I like to sleep late/ I like to get away/ and watch the snow fall/ it feels so magical,” ebb and flow beside classical piano and Hip-Hop drums.
Meanwhile, she’s adequately empowered on the slow burner “Please Come Home for Christmas.” Her form of Blues in this instance is raw and evocative a la the legendary Soul singer Sam Cooke.
The album’s lead single and first original track, “December Back 2 June,” rolls with a spirited Motown flavor as Keys describes that every day of the year feels like Christmas whenever she is with her lover. It’s one of the best on “Santa Baby,” but there are other songs that are just as good. They include the gospel, minimalist message of “Not Even the King” (originally from Keys’ “Girl on Fire”) and “Old Memories on Christmas.” The latter’s structure is a stripped down version of her song “Old Memories (Unlocked)” (2021) that now takes on a more adult, emotional view of the holidays.
“Old memories/ They don’t go away/ They show up on Christmas Eve/ And leave you wishing for childhood days,” she croons.
A Christmas collection wouldn’t be complete without a take on John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”
Keys hits this take with somber-like Beethoven piano chops and stays perfectly revved for the song’s poignant humanitarian message.
Finally, her cut of “Ave Maria” is nearly flawless and evidence that “Santa Baby” is the long-awaited surprise gift that makes for a lasting memory.
