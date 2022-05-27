Compton-raised rapper Kendrick Lamar has all the juice and nothing left to prove to anyone. Critically acclaimed, he has won 14 Grammys. A perennial member of major year-end lists whenever he has a new album, he even won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music for his fourth album, “DAMN.” (2017).
Available on May 13, his fifth overall album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” became his fourth number-one album in the US. Following previous efforts, “MM” is a concept album used to express his innermost feelings and contradictions. At 18 tracks long, it is ferried by a wave of experimentalism that turbulently shifts through styles such as Rap, Funk, Classical and Jazz.
An evident notion is that run-of-the-mill artists still can’t compete with the mastery of rhythm/emotion on some of strongest tracks, especially here. So his inevitable missteps aren’t too concerning, as a whole.
Not just satisfied with keeping beats fresh, Lamar takes pride in using myriad linguistics to keep his flow from becoming stagnant.
Released exactly 1,855 days since his last album, he charts the last five years in album opener, “United in Grief.”
Isolated and double tracked vocals in the refrain, “I grieve different” echoes the track’s message. Playing out over a swoon from easier going classical piano and brass instruments, lightly executed drums build a frenetic pace.
It all crests with Trap-fueled, blazing verses about how Lamar’s hedonistic indulgences are self-prescribed for the pain/issues that arise from fame and the human condition. Playing up a Rap prophet-type persona — thats been connected with Lamar, thanks to his level of success and artistry — in promotional materials for “Mr. Morale,” he had repeated uses of the Choctaw phrase, “Oklama,” which is used when a poet or prophet is “addressing God’s people on God’s behalf.”
Song “N95” recalls this tone by asking the listener to remove all the superficial coping mechanisms and facades acquired and to ask what is actually left when it’s all stripped away. The track is a more conventional Rap track. Still, the flair comes with celebratory synths creating an upbeat feeling with Trap beats over Lamar’s pitch-shifting flow. An electronic, futuristic Trap-hybrid combo, “Worldwide Steppers,” is a piece of self-criticism that also reflects the shortcomings of society, as a whole.
Not every track is strong enough to be a grand statement, however. Some are fine, like “Die Hard” (about relationship struggles), being relegated to just a World Pop track. “Father Time” is a straight-forward, ruminative Jazz/R&B track.
Also, sparse classical interludes throughout the album could either be taken as disjointed filler or worthy detours, depending on how you resonate with the rest of the songs. Relationship arguing on “We Cry Together” is surely divisive. Some won’t look past the surface to see its poetic possibilities, but truth told, it’s not the type of track to bring up on party playlists.
The second half of “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” continues the spirit of the previous songs, making the album another adventurous addition to his discography.
“Call me Out” and “Silent Hill” are futuristic Rap. The former claps back against haters and the second deals with life problems, materialism and fake friends.
A late highlight fraught with its own controversy from groups, thanks to its repeated use of some words, “Auntie Diaries” is a calmer experimental track, recollecting a story concerning his transgender uncle and cousin.
Its true, he uses words normalized in Hip-Hop, that gay and trans individuals and those who associate with the LGBTQ+ community find damaging. But in context, through using the phrases to reference issues regarding societal and religious views of gay and trans individuals, etc. He’s only speaking out against events that effected those close to him. Similarly, he also acknowledges his own hypocrisies with fans of different ethnic backgrounds in a way that promotes a tendency of embracing hurtful narratives in order to heal.
