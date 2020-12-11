Many people, at one point or another, find themselves questioning their purpose in life and grapple with mental health issues.
Antelope Valley native Joshua Kemble’s debut graphic novel explores the struggle of someone dealing with depression.
“Two Stories: Book One” is a vividly-illustrated story of a young comic book artist’s loss and eventual rediscovery of his faith.
“People who suffer from mental illness often feel alone and frustrated because people, especially those in faith communities, rarely share their experiences with subjects like suicide, panic disorder and care-giving in relationships,” he said.
Kemble dealt with severe depression and was inspired to tell this story in the hope of starting conversations on topics still considered taboo, such as suicidal ideation, panic disorder, trauma and mental health.
“I was driven to even write this comic to talk about the stuff that I feel uncomfortable talking about, like most people I know,” he said. “But weirdly enough, most people I meet have gone through similar struggles and just don’t talk about it. So I thought it was really important to write this book.”
Kemble has spent many years painstakingly hand-drawing, lettering and inking this brutally honest 122-page graphic memoir.
“Part of why I hand-lettered it is because I’ve had a love for the art of cartooning for a really long period of time,” he said. “And for years, when I was making comics, they just wouldn’t look the way I wanted them to. I started noticing that the way that people were creating these comics that I loved, was by hand-lettering. I forced myself to learn.”
Born and raised in the Antelope Valley, the self-proclaimed comic book geek has been drawing his entire life and started cartooning at a young age.
“I talk about actually, my drawing in my book,” Kemble said. “I used to make comics as a kid on the playground, with my friends. And we used to do them on line paper and create our own characters and our own stories.”
After finishing high school, he attended Antelope Valley College before transferring to Cal State-Long Beach where he earned his bachelor’s of fine arts and master’s of fine arts in illustration.
He started working professionally as a freelance illustrator and cartoonist with the likes of Random House and Scholastic. Kemble even gained some notoriety for his T-shirt graphics on the Threadless website.
In September 2006, he was awarded the prestigious Xeric Foundation grant for his first autobiographical comic “Numb.” The Xeric Foundation was founded by Peter Laird, co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to provide grants for self-publishing comic book creators.
“When I applied, it was my last year at Cal State-Long Beach,” he said. “And then I wound up getting the award and that was a huge boost for my career because, at the time, that was a very known thing in the comic industry.”
While living in Long Beach and working on his grad program, Kemble was jumped, violently beaten up and had his portfolio stolen, which contained years of his work.
He and his wife Mai S. Kemble, a fellow artist, eventually moved to Portland, Ore. for a fresh start.
“When I was in Portland, I was just suffering from severe depression,” he said.
He spent those years in Portland coping with the trauma caused by getting jumped and beaten. His experience dealing with depression in this stage of his life was the driving force behind “Two Stories.”
Kemble has since moved back to Lancaster with his wife and son, Benjamin. He is the current art director for the San Fernando-based company Pinnacle Designs.
He also occasionally teaches college art courses in design and illustration, was co-host of the illustration podcast “Big Illustration Party Time” and now co-hosts “The Artcasters” and “48-Hour Art Check.” Kemble is also working on “Two Stories” second book.
“Two Stories: Book One” is scheduled to be released on Monday and is available for pre-order on Amazon at www.amazon.com/dp/1913802205/ref=as_sl_pc_tf_til?tag=joshukemblill-20&linkCode=w00&linkId=ff52652c86b8e18c7237903821b99400&creativeASIN=1913802205
To see more of Kemble’s work visit www.joshuakemble.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.