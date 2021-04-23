Country singer Brian Kelley’s debut solo EP, “Bk’s Wave Pack” is a grateful and celebratory sounding snapshot of summer life, yearning to put the worst of a pesky pandemic in the rearview mirror.
One half of award winning Country duo Florida Georgia Line, Kelley co-wrote every track on the four-song EP.
He also co-produced it alongside Corey Crowder (FGL, Chris Young), who contributed two co-writing credits.
Released on April 13, this small artistic sampling reflects a few aspects of FGL’s style.
Introductory track “Beach Cowboy” rides a wave of Reggae guitar rhythm, mixed with flamenco flourishes. Similar to his group’s “Sun Daze” (2014), this party jam’s chorus is an ear worm waiting to hatch with Kelley’s twang expressing, “Yeah, they call me beach cowboy, Sand cruiser, fat tire, turquoise. Got a shark tooth on my bolo. Saddle up, paddle up, my YOLO. Yippee-yo-ki-yay, it’s your boy BK Goin’ John Wayne on these waves.”
Lead single, “By the Water” follows with a slower, acoustic guitar and banjo trip. Images of relaxing with a lady, while drinking and fishing, sets up a country-lover’s nirvana. Lyrics like, “My tie-dyed girl got this heart floatin’ the way that it’s goin.’ I know when the sun sinks down like a bobber, there’s gon’ be some love made by the water,” anchors the theme of the EP: Love and escapism through nature is just what the doctor ordered.
“Party on the Beach,” with its airy instruments sounding effortless, continues the party atmosphere, “Good times, good vibes, good people. Sittin’ ‘round a fire, gettin’ higher than a seagull.” Also included in the trip are cups in hand and dogs on the grill.
Offering soul food for listener’s “immortal” souls, “Sunday Service in the Sand,” the final track, reflects FGL’s “H.O.L.Y.” This time instead of a lover being the sole cleansing factor, the land (beach, mountains) and tailgate pews to sit upon whilst viewing the miracle of creation are enough reason to give thanks.
Kelley, in promotion of the album, recently shared in an interview with American Songwriter, “I feel so humbled by the support I’ve received from this project,” he said. “The friends that helped bring this project to life, these songs have become our songs. Together, we are living them out down here; this isn’t a fantasy. Our process was really creative, but we never forced it. We did what felt right, working from our gut.”
