Just past the love generation, dancing amongst the power of the flower in 1969, America was ready for a new revolution.
Well, certainly a small enclave of the population was — the non-silent minority of humans putting out enough decibels to shake the establishment awake — at very least, enough to upset any figure of authority, parental or otherwise.
Amongst the growing Punk movement in the United States, the Ramones certainly led the charge, if not invented the movement.
Their first album, “Ramones,” tackled lyrical themes found in the streets but not represented in bloated, corporate Pop Rock in the late ’70s. Yet, they used a sonic delivery system ingrained in our cultural DNA.
They used simple hooks, fast tempos and sing-along chants hearkening back to Rock n’ Roll’s roots.
The band led a 22-year era of Punk, which resulted in 14 studio albums, 10 live albums and eight band members through their tenure.
Joey, Johnny, Dee Dee and Tommy Ramone, all original and founding members, have unfortunately passed on, leaving only a select few to carry on their legacy.
Richie Ramone is among that coveted group. From 1983-1987, he played on three records: “Too Tough To Die,” “Animal Boy,” “Halfway to Sanity” and penned the Ramones hit, “Somebody Put Something in My Drink,” a song featured on the “Ramones Mania” compilation, which earned the band a gold record.
Richie Ramone will bring his signature Ramones sound, on Sept. 7, to Lancaster. All-female Punk group Go Betty Go will join him. Both acts will storm the stage at Cold Crush on Lancaster Boulevard.
In the second half of his career, Richie Ramone doesn’t intend to retire quietly. In 2013, he released his debut solo album, “Entitled,” and hasn’t looked back since then, performing an onslaught of tour dates across the country.
“What is Punk Rock?” Richie Ramone asks in a philosophical manner. “It’s not about the haircuts; it’s about being true to yourself. It’s about being a good person, you know? Being real. All these different little things I’m doing, they’re just fun to do.”
His latest single, “Not Afraid/Cry Little Sister,” is a testament to his attitude and drive behind his Punk Rock spirit.
“Mark Diamond from The Dwarves wrote and played guitar on it,” he said. “I toured with those guys a couple years ago. I said, ‘Come on, you gotta write me a song.’ It was a good opportunity to do that. The other side is ‘Cry Little Sister’ from ‘The Lost Boys’ movie because I’m in a vampire movie coming up later this year called ‘Protege Moi.’ It will be in the soundtrack.”
Among his return to music, Richie Ramone has added acting to his resumé, including “Headcheese,” an Indie film released in 2020.
He will appear in three more films, including “Protege Moi,” a horror movie where he will play the lead role as a vampire king.
“I’ve done three or four movies already,” Richie Ramone said. “I fell into that through Tamara Glynn, who was in the ‘Halloween’ franchise. I really like it because it’s something new.”
Practicing a wide berth of creative expression is part of Richie Ramone’s heritage. Born in Passaic, NJ, he gravitated toward music since childhood.
“I have a big musical background as a kid,” he said. “I started playing drums when I was in third or fourth grade. I read music and won all kinds of awards throughout high school. I was in marching bands, big bands and Funk bands. It’s funny that I ended up in a Punk band. Having the knowledge of all that, that (Punk) beat gets laid down with a lot of groove. I don’t know what beat it is, but it should still groove.”
Always the consummate performer, Richie Ramone will alternate between pummeling the audience on the drum kit and as the energetic front man.
His touring band of Clare Misstake (bass, vocals), Ronnie Simmons (guitar, vocals) and Chris Moye (drum tech, secondary drummer) will back him up through his upcoming West Coast and UK/Ireland trek.
By keeping his own creative freedom alive, the spirit of those original leather clad four remains alive and breathing.
“After every show, I come out to the merchandise table for like an hour, talk to kids, sign autographs, all of that stuff,” Richie Ramone said. “Fans come up and say, ‘Richie, the first time I saw you and the Ramones, you saved me.’ You don’t walk around thinking that; at least I don’t. I’m difficult at taking compliments and don’t accept them well. It’s really nice to hear. Writing music is about expressing myself, but the live performances are all about the fans. It’s not about us and we want to give them a good show.”
Tickets are $20 and available at www.ticketweb.com/event/richie-ramone-from-the-ramones-cold-crush-tickets/12197275
The show starts at 8 p.m.
