Richie Ramone

Richie Ramone will play, on Sept. 7, at Cold Crush on Lancaster Boulevard.

 Courtesy photo

Just past the love generation, dancing amongst the power of the flower in 1969, America was ready for a new revolution.

Well, certainly a small enclave of the population was — the non-silent minority of humans putting out enough decibels to shake the establishment awake — at very least, enough to upset any figure of authority, parental or otherwise.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.