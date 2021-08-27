The more things change, the more things stay the same. Something about old adages like the former, are made of equal parts honest wisdom and annoying cliché.
The way certain ones hit my ear cause an audible aggravation on the same level of Mariah Carey’s, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Those who know me can attest, there is a loathsome list of select songs, phrases and various other auditory annoyances that drive me up a wall. Fortunately, my opening sentence is not one of them.
On the contrary, this expression has proven itself accurate many times. Not only that, it’s quite a profound statement on the human experience. Our lives can radically change, internally and externally, within the span of a couple years, sometimes becoming almost unrecognizable.
However, there are constants that remain the same, both good and bad. Anything can happen in either direction, musicians and artists must become used to this. We have multiple sources of change to contend with. It’s like we’re constantly trying to catch trains or flights to multiple destinations with just enough time to get there. Once you arrive, all the signs are in another language and you have to catch another. This is not a complaint, but rather an observation.
In the summer of 2015, I made a conscious effort to commit to working in music full-time, either behind-the-scenes or on the stage. At that point, I had been playing bass for almost 10 years and had already graduated from college.
In the back of my mind, I still wasn’t fully committed.
One foot was on the dock, one was in a boat slowly drifting out to sea, thinking I could bail if anything wasn’t working out.
One night, about 15 minutes before a show, it hit me that I couldn’t do both. I couldn’t be ready to bail on my dreams and have them work out. I needed to get in the boat and do my best to steer it.
Since then, the landscape of my life has become entirely different while a few things have remained the same, both good and bad.
The local scene has changed entirely and new faces and places have emerged. The old faces aren’t around as much. Some have died. Some have naturally faded out of view.
Even outside of the music scene, I reflect on how my personal life has radically changed. Things I never thought would occur, both triumphant and tragic, have happened to me and around me.
The best metaphor to describe how I feel is “Doctor Who.” For those unfamiliar with the classic BBC series, the show depicts the adventures of a time lord called “the Doctor.” He is an extraterrestrial being who appears to be human.
The Doctor explores the universe in a time-traveling spaceship called the TARDIS. As everyone else keeps aging and life keeps changing, he stays preserved through his time travel — not staying static for any length of time.
Now, the level of uncertainty and possibility is at a peak. There’s amazing potential, great success and tremendous failure in both directions. My life appears to be ramping up as others in my social circle are beginning to settle down.
There’s no judgment on my end. Everyone has a different path in life and I respect that. However, when the door to the TARDIS is open, I must walk through it. I must take my foot off of the dock again. Only this time, that dock is called comfort.
As I move toward my new goals, life will become tremendously uncomfortable. It’s a completely new feeling to share this emotion while also feeling fulfilled for pursuing my goals.
As things become surrounded in fog, it only drives me further to find out how the story ends. I certainly don’t know. I handed over authorship as soon as I stepped into the boat.
In a way, I’m thankful to live a life that keeps on my toes. It also allows greater appreciation for what stays the same through the change — the pillars of life that don’t seem to shift.
I’m learning to become my own pillar. It’s not easy, but nothing worth doing ever is. My ultimate goal is to be a free person and to live life on my own terms. It’s rather ambitious, but it’s what I want. As Dave Chappelle illustriously said, “Freedom is not a privilege, my friends. It is a burden. Because a free person has to make choices all the time.”
