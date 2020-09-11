I hope the takeaway message from these columns is one of positivity — even if it’s just a sliver of light peeking from underneath the door. What saves me every day is unwavering — the love of creativity and the pure joy of being in a room alone or with creative compatriots I’ve chosen, making something from nothing.
“Songs are just interesting things to do with the air” the great Tom Waits once said during his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.
Sculpting the air with people I truly love has been nothing short of therapeutic. It’s an essential release valve which needs to be opened. At times when least creative, there is mental and literal weight I feel in my body.
Being able to watch and hear songs grow from the initial idea, a seed, into fully functioning songs is one of the greatest joys in life for me. It’s freedom. Here’s another nugget of knowledge since I’m in a quotatious mood. Is that a word? It could be a cousin of bodacious.
John Prine, the late, great American songwriter, described this feeling simply and beautifully.
“I gotta say, there’s no better feeling than having a killer song in your pocket, and you’re the only one who’s heard it.”
I’m more creative than I have been in months. There have been more pages written, more musical ideas captured and more air sculpted in the practice space. What was the root of this change? What has kept me from miring in my own miasma? The answer is cliché but it’s true. In my teens, I started seriously listening to music in conjunction with starting my first band. They were only months apart. For most of my memory, there is an impulse wired into my reptilian brain. Find a stage. Bring people. Perform. Repeat. These last few months have challenged my primal perception of music.
In any musician’s life, gigs can pour endlessly or dry up instantly. There are moments that are inescapable and build character.
However, I had never considered the idea of an audience being outlawed or writing sessions being a risk to my health. Without shows there is no hope. I quickly shifted gears.
This time is meant to create some sort of training montage of musicianship — wake up, drink raw eggs like Rocky Balboa and practice for hours on end. Progress turned into collecting dust.
For months, I sporadically played or wrote. Reading everyday about the end of live music for the foreseeable future created this unlivable Mars-like atmosphere around creating. For the first time in my life, I genuinely asked myself, “What is the point? If a musician plays alone in the forest, do they make any sound?”
Inadvertently, I returned to the root. When I was a kid, I made dedicated time to put on headphones and fully absorb an album, letting it take me.
It didn’t happen overnight, it didn’t happen over a week. It was process that took months of rediscovering of well-worn vinyl of my past and diving into new music.
Eventually, if a person dying of thirst keeps digging, they’ll find water. I found the source of the river Nile — the gateway to civilization. In August, I had my first in-person, masked up/socially distant hangout with two audio engineer friends, one of whom is an audiophile with an insane sound system. We ended up listening to “Dark Side of the Moon” mixed for 5.1 surround sound.
Nothing hit the core of my being like that album did at 12 years old. In surround sound, there were parts to that album I had never heard before.
It was like hearing it again with childlike ears — the joyous naivety only existing in youth. I felt like a kid again. Anything was possible. If this great work exists, what else is out there?
So what is the moral to this story? Do nothing, listen to a few records and then achieve enlightenment?
This is a recipe for a great evening but not necessarily for higher understanding.
I guess my point is, please don’t give up hope. Do not exchange your hope for cynicism because it’s more practical and gets better gas mileage. Success is not linear.
You are not only your career. Life is an endless unfolding. Everything good and bad is all a temporary condition.
Don’t let the dust collected on your guitar become a daunting obstacle. Even when it’s completely coated in filth after living in the attic, it’s still playable underneath the grime.
“At the end of a storm, there’s a golden sky. And the sweet silver song of a lark.”
“You’ll Never Walk Alone” — Gerry and the Pacemakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.