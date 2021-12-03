"I only ever wanted the money because it was symbolic of love and the best thing I ever did was to make a lifetime commitment to continue playing music no matter what, which is what I resolved to do at the age of 18.” — Iggy Pop speaking at a John Peel Lecture for BBC Radio in 2014.
It’s more than buying a ticket to see a show. It’s more than purchasing a piece of art.
It’s more than buying a cup of coffee.
Supporting those who carve their own path — the poets, punks, free-thinkers and wandering spirits — is an act of love.
This also applies to those who simply never feel at home in the 9-5 grind of life.
Local business owners and artists are kindred spirits. We’re all in the same canoe, desperately trying plug the holes before we drown.
They both require tremendous amounts of sacrifice to become full-time occupations.
Building a rapport with the audience is essential. Depending on the circumstances, their dreams could be stymied and squashed by their social circles or worse, their internal dialogue, especially if they believe they’re never ready or good enough.
I often wonder how many quiet souls are left haunted over abandoned dreams or left gazing at the bottom of the pool from the diving board, never making the leap.
For a moment, lets the leave the endless framework of money and careerism aside.
As the 2:30 a.m. caffeine jitters set in, I’m frantically typing away to Miles Davis and I abandon the outside world and enter my own.
In putting words on the page, I am free — free to express myself and largely untethered from earthly boundaries built to seem important.
I wonder how many others wish to find that same feeling and yet have no outlet. It’s unrealistic to assume everyone with a passion wants to make a career of it.
Without that burning ambition, how many people are still in fear of expressing themselves?
Creative life is seemingly more commodified than ever before.
Not only in technological avenues to earn money, but in our new social currency, is the power, attention and influence garnered by those truly unique or seemingly, just screaming the loudest?
In the era of TikTok we’re living in, copying the latest trends is what’s commonly rewarded.
If you don’t have a certain amount of followers on any given platform, you are generally considered “less valid.” If it can’t go viral or become a “side hustle,” there’s no time for it. This is toxic.
Past a certain age bracket, it’s easy to dismiss this change in our culture. As a kid in the 80s and 90s, could you grow up without a TV?
You would certainly survive, but you’d probably be disconnected socially.
There’d be no MTV, popular shows and limited news.
Whether these entities are good or bad, it can’t be argued that most of that generation grew up with the TV on all the time.
Replace that same connection to television with social media, these days. A teenager could certainly survive without it, but they’d probably be a pariah, to a degree.
It would definitely be going against the grain of their fellow peers.
“We are now in the age of the schemer and the plan is always big, big, big, but it’s the nature of the technology created in the service of the various schemes that the pond, while wide, is very shallow,” Iggy Pop said at the John Peel Lecture in 2014. “Nobody cares about anything too deeply except money. Running out of it, getting it.”
This speech is hands-down my favorite lecture on music. It tackles the biggest elephant in the professional music world: Money.
Even tracing things down to a local level, such as how much potential is squashed under the weight of finance.
How many people took straight jobs to support their passions only to let them wither away?
Instruments, art supplies and work benches all bought with purpose after the first payday.
After a few years, they begin to collect dust.
This column isn’t pro or anti any “ism.” It’s simply the nature of the beast.
It truly saddens me at how difficult it is to accomplish anything without comparing to the metric of money or popularity.
Thankfully, there’s an antidote. It goes back to the roots of this column: Community and love; but also to the true love of the arts and those who support them.
It’s much easier to change your street than to change the world.
We’re entering a holiday season supposedly built upon loving one another and good will toward people.
That big warehouse with the sinister smile on the side doesn’t need our money, but local artists and businesses do. As Iggy put it, they need our love.
A small act of support means more than you ever thought possible.
“You need to know where your power lies. You’re Americans, so your power lies in each other.” — Dave Chappelle
