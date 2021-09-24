PALMDALE — The fifth annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, an event that celebrates the arts in the high desert, has announced its lineup of musical performers when it returns to the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9. Admission and parking are free.
Among the musical acts taking the Palmdale Amphitheater stage will be Irish/Celtic performers Paddy’s Pig, Latin Jazz artist Louie Cruz Beltran, Folk/Bluegrass/Dixieland entertainers High-D Boys, original world guitar sounds by Incendio and classic Soul/Motown powerhouse Stone Soul.
“Kaleidoscope is a community favorite event that features unique artful experiences, including local and regional artisans, live musical entertainment, art displays, live muralists crafting spectacular works, in-person painting and craft activities, food, craft beer and wine,” Palmdale Director of Parks and Recreation Keri Smith said. “Our lineup of diverse musical entertainment will be sure to impress.”
In addition to musical entertainment, Kaleidoscope offers a wide variety of artisan displays, original works and live art demonstrations, including works of art created by muralists, on site.
The sounds of the Living Water Statues will bring another dimension to the event, while professional artists will present their work and offer demonstrations in their respective booths.
Works by student, novice and hobbyist artists will be on display in the ArtLight exhibit and people of all ages and skill levels may try their hand at painting at the free Brush Strokes classes.
Food and drink will also be available. Attendees will have offerings from several food trucks, while the Art of the Wine and Art of the Brew Craft Beer exhibits offer locally crafted beverages.
For more information, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com
