PALMDALE — The sixth annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, an event that celebrates the arts in the high desert, is ready to celebrate local craft beer, wine and food from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 8 at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
Admission, parking, music and many activities and experiences are free.
Local craft beer and wine tasting will be available and attendees can learn about the local talents creating the hand-crafted flavors.
For this experience, guests must be 21 and older with a valid ID to purchase an $8 punch card, which allows them to sample four different tastes.
The Art of the Vine will feature offerings from Antelope Valley’s wineries, including Coruce Vineyards and Winery, Golden Star Vineyards, Stephen Hemmert Wines and Thief & Barrel, while the Art of the Brew Craft Beer area will present Antelope Valley’s crafted brews from Bravery Brewing Company, Lucky Luke Brewing Company and Transplants Brewing Company.
Food will also be featured at Kaleidoscope. Local food trucks and food vendors, including Beachy’s Food Truck will be on-site.
Other vendors include: Familia Barrios Catering, Taste of Soul on Wheels, Couple of Nuts, Carbonara Italian Food Truck, Tony B’s Cheesesteaks, Churros Los Primos and Refi Snacks.”
Hand-crafted treats can also be purchased from vendors in The Fresh Made Market, including craft coffee from Corvo Coffee, homemade desserts from SiSi Cakes or snacks from The Trippy Hippie Gift & Snack Shop.
The Amphitheater main stage Tapestry Stage and a second Mosaic Stage in the expanded portion of the festival, will feature live music throughout the day and into the night. In addition to the eats, treats and musical entertainment, Kaleidoscope offers a wide variety of artisan displays, original works and live art demonstrations, including works of art created by muralists on-site.
Works by student, novice and hobbyist artists will be on display in the ArtLight exhibit and those age 7 and older, at all skill levels may try their hand at painting during the free Brush Strokes classes offered throughout the day.
