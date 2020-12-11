PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse will host a special “Jolly Calls with Santa Claus” holiday program where participants will have the opportunity to speak to St. Nick via Zoom.
“Jolly Calls with Santa Claus” are available from 2 to 5:45 p.m., Dec. 14, 15, 17, 21 and 22. Participation is free but reservations are required.
Simply choose a date and time slot for your visit. Confirmation and log-in instructions for the virtual visit will be emailed to registrants. Internet connectivity and an appropriate device (smart phone, computer, etc.) are required.
“We wanted the holidays to still feel special to people this year and that’s why we worked hard to bring this program to our community,” Senior Program Leader Issac Beas said.
Playhouse Theater Operation Coordinator Debbie Barrientes said you can safely enjoy a magical experience with Santa in the comfort of your own home, this season.
For more information, please call the Palmdale Playhouse at 661-267-5684.
To make a reservation, visit www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com
