Participants are encouraged to make their own Punk-centric zines (self-made, small-batch creative publications) with numerous art materials provided.

 Photo courtesy of MOAH:CEDAR

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) and MOAH:CEDAR invite the public to participate in a creative Zine Social taking place at MOAH:CEDAR from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 19.

The event will include a panel discussion with renowned photographer Michael Grecco, Jennifer Precious Finch from the band L7 and artist Louis Jacinto.

