LANCASTER — The Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) and MOAH:CEDAR invite the public to participate in a creative Zine Social taking place at MOAH:CEDAR from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 19.
The event will include a panel discussion with renowned photographer Michael Grecco, Jennifer Precious Finch from the band L7 and artist Louis Jacinto.
Participants are encouraged to make their own Punk-centric zines (self-made, small-batch creative publications) with numerous art materials provided.
The event will also include vendors selling their own zines and merchandise. It’s an opportunity to connect with local zine enthusiasts for a day of rocking creativity.
Grecco is a photographer, photojournalist and filmmaker who chronicled much of the Punk Rock music scene in Boston and New York during the 1970s and early 1990s.
Louis Jacinto is an artist, publisher and photographer who began photographing the Los Angeles Punk Rock music scene during the 1970s. Jennifer Precious Finch is a visual artist, musician, designer and bass player of Punk rock band L7.
The Zine Social is in celebration of MOAH:CEDAR’s latest exhibition, “Days of Punk,” open from Feb. 4 to March 19. “Days of Punk” is an exhibition that gives unprecedented access to the inner circle of the Punk Rock scene. From the back rooms of venues to the spotlights onstage, Grecco recorded in-your-face images of seminal Punk artists such as The Cramps, Dead
Kennedys, Talking Heads, Human Sexual Response, Adam Ant, Elvis Costello, Joan Jett, the Ramones and many more.
For more information, call 661-723-6000. MOAH:CEDAR is at 44933 Fern Ave., Lancaster.
