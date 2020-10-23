PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will host a Virtual Pumpkin Hunt from 1-3 p.m., Saturday at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East. All ages are welcome.
To participate in the pumpkin hunt, follow Parks and Recreation on Facebook for clues on how to hunt for the tiny pumpkins hidden at Domenic Massari park.
Then check in at the Domenic Massari Community Building (located near the playground), take a stroll around the park for exercise while you try to find them, take pictures and post them to the Parks and Recreation page.
Prizes will be awarded to participants who find them all, while supplies last.
“Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and get in some exercise while having fun at one of our beautiful parks,” Palmdale’s Director of Parks and Recreation Keri Smith said. “Post your photos on our Parks and Recreation Facebook page to share your experience with others.”
For more information, call 661-267-5611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.