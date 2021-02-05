PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will host a Tail-of-True-Love virtual Valentine’s Day parade via the Facebook page, Palmdale Parks & Recreation on Feb. 14.
Participants are encouraged to send their best Valentine’s photos of their pet dogs and cats to the Palmdale Parks and Recreation Facebook page inbox by Feb. 10.
Photos will be featured in a virtual “Tail of True Love” parade on Valentine’s Day.
“While we aren’t able to gather at Yellen Dog Park for our annual Valentine’s pet event this year due to COVID-19, that won’t stop us from sharing the love of our furry friends,” Senior Program Leader Joi Christy, said.
For more information, call 661-267-5611.
