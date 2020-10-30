“Would you like anything to drink?” He asked gracefully.
“No thank you,” I replied as we walked up the stairs into John B. Williams office/studio.
We sit down at a small table nestled between two upright basses and several amplifiers. The show is saved for the stage.
This is a quiet sanctuary — a monastery where the work is revered and there is still much more to learn. Unless you were to catch him displaying his craft, you might never suspect that this AV resident is a living testament of Jazz history, America’s gift to the world.
His resume is well documented within the music community. He was born in New York City in 1941 and raised in the Sugar Hill neighborhood of Harlem. After getting out of the Marine Corps in 1964, Williams became a student of the great Ron Carter (Miles Davis Quintet).
After rigorous studying for three years, Williams joined the Horace Silver Quintet in 1967. A brief list of his playing and recording credits include Dizzy Gillespie, Count Basie and Louis Armstrong, the Tonight Show Band with Johnny Carson, Sesame Street and the Arsenio Hall Show.
Despite one’s accomplishments, the resume doesn’t make the man. A village elder doesn’t pass on stories by simply reciting what happened. It happens in the breaths and spaces between sentences.
John B. tells his story the same way he plays his bass — smooth and relaxed throughout, he ads humor and drama only when needed. His voice was earned through experience and wisdom.
Evolving the way wood ages in an upright bass, into a full and rich raspiness. Now more than ever, I’m hear to listen, not speak. What followed was a three-hour painting of a portrait into another time and place.
Growing up and moving out of Harlem
“I have four sisters who were all in show business known as The J Sisters,” Williams said. “They sang and danced. They worked in what was known as the ‘Borscht Belt’ up in the Catskill Mountains. They opened up for Danny Kaye, Danny Thomas and other big stars of that time. There was a plethora of great musicians in the neighborhood.
“Many of them never got that break because of drugs. They took a liking to me because I was the only kid in my age group who wanted to be a musician. My mother was a nurse. She used to work nights at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx. She respected all of those guys who had fallen on hard times. She saw how much they would look out for me. They would school me on what it was like to be a musician. When she would come home from work, even when they were drugged out in the street, they straightened up. She would give them bus fare and even let them come into the house sometimes and get something to eat. She taught us that, ‘You’re no better or no worse than anybody. You must have respect for everybody.’ My sisters were sort of famous in the area but she never let anyone get a big head.
“Where we lived, there was a potpourri of cultures. The West Indians, Jamaicans, Bahamans, Haitians, Irish and all kinds. Sonny Rollins lived right up over us on Edgecolm Avenue. Sonny used to practice all hours of the day. He’d come down to our apartment and jam with my sisters. When I was 12, I got a set of drums for Christmas. My sisters and my mom chipped in for me to get drum lessons in Manhattan. So I played drums while he jammed with my sisters. He told me once, ‘When I make it, I’m gonna let you be in my band.’ Sonny is in his 90s now, I still haven’t gotten the call (laughs).
“We lived an apartment. Two sisters slept in the living room on a pull-out couch. Two sisters slept in the bed with my mom. I slept in the back room with my dad. He worked at the Hotel on 34th Street as a singing waiter. Back in those days, that was a big deal. When my family would travel as The J Sisters, my mom made the costumes and my dad conducted the band. My parents separated after a while. My dad loved me even though they didn’t stay together.
“There was a nightclub in Sugar Hill called Bowman’s. That’s where all the number runners and gangsters would go on the weekend, drinking and listening to Jazz. They would give me little jobs playing the numbers. The numbers was the last three digits of the attendance at the baseball games. Everybody used to play the numbers. The gangsters took a liking to me and also schooled me on Jazz. Gangsters and Jazz musicians really were family. I started smoking a little bit of weed and my sisters found out. They told me, ‘You’re not doing that good in school and running the streets. If you’re not going to straighten up, we’re going to tell mom.’ I couldn’t have that and decided to straighten up.
“Our neighborhood was a village. Any parent had license to smack us and straighten us out. My best friend and I, Billy Goodwin, talked and both decided to join the Marines. We had a couple of close encounters with gangs and I didn’t want to hurt my mom. She worked too hard.”
