Music that represents and unites an underground scene has always been the incubators for innovative sounds.
These blends aren’t created in some Board room. They’re organic chemical reactions that occur in the wild, necessity being the catalyst. On the surface, genres like Punk Rock and Hip-Hop may appear to be totally opposite, when in fact, the artists behind the music are kindred spirits.
Joesnapped, a local rapper and filmmaker, has found his musical home in the AV’s Punk scene. Born in Torrance, but raised in the high desert, his style is an eclectic blend of thought-provoking lyricism woven into genre-blending beats and instrumentation.
In a recent conversation, we discussed how art is shaped by social media and what he’s learned from the local Punk scene.
Jesse Davidson: There’s a distinct visual aesthetic happening on your Instagram. Normally, it would be more selfies or personal content, but there was specific focus on the art.
Joesnapped: If I didn’t have to use social media to promote, I probably wouldn’t use it. I think about the whole dopamine effect and certain things like that. It’s good, don’t get me wrong, but you can get really wrapped up in that stuff. I don’t think it’s really good for kids. I do understand it’s something I can express the art. That’s why it tends to be driven that way. On top of that, you can stay in contact with people. We wouldn’t be having this conversation right now without it. I might throw my kids or my girl on there, but I try not to make that a primary thing. I’m really private with my life on a daily basis because that’s more special to me.
JD: It’s a weird balance because you have access to all sorts of creativity and information. On the other hand, you can end up creating things just to be popular, chasing that dopamine effect.
JS: Exactly. It’s so crazy because I try not to be on social media too much because I’ll damn near psyche myself out. With what I’m doing musically, I don’t want to choose a lane. I don’t like to be persuaded by what’s going on today. I try not to follow the trend or what is considered normal. As cliché as it sounds, I’m different. Art is subjective. If you make something and you like it, nine times out of 10, someone else is going to like it. Like yesterday, I was chilling with the homies, SHIIVA (a local hardcore punk band) at their music video shoot. Being able to talk about certain music that I haven’t heard before and them understanding the type of music I make.
JD: You’ve played shows with many local Punk and Hardcore bands. Is it challenging, sometimes, being the only rapper on those shows?
JS: At times, it has been a challenge, but I ended up realizing, “You’re not doing this show to set the tone for anything. You’re here perform your music. If they rock with it, they rock with it. If they don’t, they don’t and that’s OK.” It’s such an interesting time right now. Especially after kicking it with SHIIVA, yesterday, it put perspective into that I was actually making something out of this. It’s hard for me to gauge that on stage. You hear the “good job” or “good show” compliments, but I never really go off of that. I’m very self-critical with the art and expression. Even if it was a good show, I’m probably nitpicking about something I could have done better. Knowing that other bands are playing, I’m at a point of understanding that this is all happening for a reason and I enjoy hearing these bands. They rock with me, too. Just knowing that bands want to have me featured on their records, that tripped me out. It’s a really cool thing to see and I’m really grateful for it.
JD: Playing those shows, you do have to match the energy level in your own way. I’m sure you’ve gained a lot of experience from those shows.
JS: I’ve learned a lot, bro. Watching people like SHIIVA and Essex from H1K1Komori (Hi-Ki-Ko-Mori), how everyone’s energy is onstage and their stage presence. A lot of these dudes are in multiple bands and they might play multiple sets in one night. Their work ethic and how passionate they are about the music. These guys in the bands have more responsibility. Four or five dudes have to show up to the same spot, rehearse, all this stuff for the show. Seeing that, I don’t have an excuse. If they’re able to work as a unit like that, I need to step up my game. It taught me a lot.
