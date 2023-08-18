JoeSnapped

Local rapper and filmmaker JoeSnapped will release his newest EP, “Quiet in the World that Never Stops Talking,” on Sept. 8.

 Photo by Hector Bustamante

When our-day to-day is constantly filled with forces of distraction, it’s important artists remain vigilant to maintain our focus. Not letting our creative winds be thwarted by the mindless scroll though social media. Even Superman needed a fortress of solitude.

It’s dedicated time to be alone with the entirety of our being. The Japanese concept of Sabishii is the real world example of this — accepting the suffering the existence, which also reminds us of our love for life.

