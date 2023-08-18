When our-day to-day is constantly filled with forces of distraction, it’s important artists remain vigilant to maintain our focus. Not letting our creative winds be thwarted by the mindless scroll though social media. Even Superman needed a fortress of solitude.
It’s dedicated time to be alone with the entirety of our being. The Japanese concept of Sabishii is the real world example of this — accepting the suffering the existence, which also reminds us of our love for life.
JoeSnapped, local rapper and filmmaker, is expressing his own meditational solitude with his newest EP “Quiet in the World that Never Stops Talking,” set to be released on Sept. 8. Created in collaboration with beat maker Third Eye, they created a lo-fi jazz influenced tracks blended with refections on emotions we can all relate to. “The title originally stems from a book titled, ‘Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking by Susan Cain,’ ” Snapped explained. “This caught my attention because it resonated so much within my world of silence and solitude. Setting up this idea as a running title for a series of three projects, the first installment being ‘Rapping to the Phone.’ ”
Earning his moniker from a youthful love of Snapback hats and his quick delivery on the microphone, Snapped is turning his already ambitious lyricism further inward. Cathartically spilling his personal experiences on the canvas; place where Snapped can truly express himself.
“ ‘Rapping to the Phone’ is another one where I really dove into my life experiences,” he said. “Although I appreciate each and every friendship, there is something beyond the surface that I feel. I don’t really express how alone I feel at times even in a friend setting. A lot of times I’ll isolate myself and begin rapping to my phone or writing a verse because I don’t know what else to do. A lot of the music I do has been in a solo environment just now I’m beginning to really collaborate with some dope musicians in the AV so you’ll hear a lot of that later on down the line.”
Through this solitude, Snapped discovered his own voice, a craft that continues to evolve and mature with time. In his newest side project, MNDST (Mindset), Snapped is beginning to use that voice in conjunction with drummer Malik Dugan and guitarist Dylan Rivetti (The Downsides), Alejandro Aguilar (Captain Smooth Talk, SHIIVA) and his longtime DJ collaborator known simply as OZZZY has recently joined the group.
“I think keeping the live aspect in mind has been a shift in writing styles.” Snapped explained. “Balancing between simplicity and complex lyrics have been the main takeaway. Realizing I don’t have to over-rap everything, knowing when to kick back on my delivery and when to amp it up.”
A definite highlight of the EP is the song “Kurt Cobain,” a complex dive into the extreme aspects and emotions that come with isolation and loneliness.
“It’s a direct reflection of my low points in life that I find are also related to Kurt’s. Seeing that he wanted the success but did not align with everything that came with it.” Snapped said. “That voice in your head that struggles to see the good in life, or that paints thoughts that may not actually be there. The pressure of staying around so that you don’t hurt your loved ones. This song is definitely one of my most vulnerable that feels good to get off my chest instead of holding it in. A sense of therapy.”
The great author Hubert Selby Jr. once professed that men often let their ego get in the way of expressing their most honest work. He would proclaim “Destroy the ego and tell the truth. The ego is never the truth.”
In his lifetime, the societal stigma for men to express profound emotions was much more stringent. Today, that stigma is much less prevalent. Especially as an artist, there must be some obligation to be honest with ourselves. To leave an emotional sacrifice so the creative gods will smile upon us creative weirdos.
“It feels good,” Snapped said of his lyrical vulnerability. “There is an uneasy feeling about displaying so much internal but I see it the same as the nervous/excitement feeling I get before doing a live show. It’s very therapeutic and it’s awesome because Third Eye and I have been working together on music for a while now We finally have something where it’s a full collaboration on a project. OZZZY is also on the project and it’s our first time on a record together so this is really special.”
