Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series.
I wish actual data could be collected on the circumstances artists and musicians create their work under.
Even if not directly reflected in the work, art is always shaped by the daily grind of working a day job, maintaining romantic relationships and raising children. As the old adage goes, there are only so many hours in a day.
Beyond the simple measurement of time, how much mental bandwidth can be devoted to these different aspects of life?
It’s a journey each creative person must go alone and figure out the correct fit for themselves.
Rapper and filmmaker Joesnapped has been on that path, discovering his own way. For those who are unaware, he has become a regular name within the AV’s Hip-Hop scene and now, he’s finding a new audience within the local Punk/Hardcore scene.
Along with writing his own music, he’s also a filmmaker creating videos for various local bands and promoters. In part two of my conversation, we resume with a deep dive into balancing fatherhood with creativity, his film-making process and perhaps his biggest mystery: The meaning of Joe’s artist name.
Jesse Davidson: What’s the origin behind the name Joesnapped?
Joesnapped: (laughs) You know what’s funny man, this is going to be so corny. The origin was because of snapbacks (hats), man. There was a time when snapbacks was poppin’. I just had snapbacks on my wall and was like, “Joesnapped.” It turned into this thing where people would say, “Oh he snapped on that track.” I just started rolling with that. So if anybody asks you, it’s because I snap on tracks (laughs).
JD: How does your visual and film-making side feed your musical creativity?
JS: With visuals, one of the things I’m most into is the editing process. I’ve been doing that for longer than I’ve had a camera. When I’m editing, I go based off the music. That turned into doing music videos for people. The way I chop up, it might be to a kick or snare drum. I want a certain feel or vibe, trying to make them match or make you like a song even more than how you originally perceived it. I have a homie from high school named Victor Tavares and we had film class together. I ended up linking up with him, having him shoot the videos and I’ll cut them up. That’s how we got the music and visuals together for my stuff. He understands what I’m trying to get. Even now, I’ve been catching myself doing a lot of visual stuff for the music scene. The last music video I did was for H1K1Komori (hi-key-ko-mori). It’s just fun at this point.
JD: You mentioned that you’re a father. I am curious, how do you balance your creative pursuits with raising kids?
JS: I learned how to balance it out understanding that my kids are the priority. My girl is priority. There are certain things I need to pay attention to more and all that stuff is handled first. Before I come into my studio, even if I have an idea, I’ll most likely spend time with the family first and come back to that later. I know how I get when I make music. I will be in here like it’s a dungeon. My son is five and he’s the oldest. I’ve been exposing him to music. I have a drum set in here. I don’t know how to play it, but I have one here. It’s one of those things where I’m not telling him to play but if he wants to, there’s a drum set here. He’ll come in here and ask if he can make a beat. I’ll tell you this, that kid is like my muse because I’ve made some bangers based off of him being in here.
Some of my favorite songs I’ve made, my kids are in here chilling on the couch. They understand the process. They know when Dad is recording, to keep the sound down to a minimum. They get that type of stuff and I can tell they’re really interested in music. I don’t have to force it on them, they like it themselves and it’s really cool to see that. Little mini mes.
The balancing just came from having to grow up and figure it out. Go to work, I might come up with ideas while I’m at work, go home, eat, spend time with the family, have our life conversations with my oldest. I may not come in the studio and make something every day. A lot of the thought process is while I’m at work. That’s been my biggest learning curve is balance and it’s going really smooth.
