Rock band Jefferson Starship did not skip a beat when it was safe for the band to start touring again. Most of the band’s 2020 shows were rescheduled to this year and next, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just hit the ground running,” lead guitarist Jude Gold said in an interview. “I feel like with this band you could just throw us out of an airplane, no pun intended, and we’ll land, fully rocking.”
The band will rock The Canyon Santa Clarita on Dec. 18.
Formed in 1974 by former Jefferson Airplane members Paul Kantner and Grace Slick, the band went through several major changes in personnel and genres through the years, while retaining the Jefferson Starship name.
The current line-up features Gold, original band member David Freiberg, who co-wrote the hit song “Jane,” vocalist Cathy Richardson, drummer Donny Baldwin and keyboardist Chris Smith.
“We always have a blast and we’re a real family,” Gold said. “The cohesion is there. We play like teenagers, despite the fact that we’re slightly past our teenage years.”
Gold joined Jefferson Starship in 2012. At the time, he was director of The Guitar Program at Musicians Institute in Hollywood. He had played with the band a couple of times. He also knew Richardson and Baldwin, having previously toured with him.
Gold also knew Mark “Slick” Aguilar, the band’s guitarist, at the time. He invited Gold to play guitar with them. When Aguilar needed a break from touring to address some health issues (he has since fully recovered), Gold was invited to join them. They toured Israel, Italy and other places.
“It’s incredible,” Gold said when asked what it was like to join a band with a storied career such as Jefferson Starship.
He added Kantner and Slick had an element of risk and spontaneity with Jefferson Starship and Jefferson Airplane.
“That’s very much here today,” Gold said. “That carries us around the world.”
He has been an editor for Guitar Player magazine since 2001. He currently hosts the podcast, “No Guitar is Safe.”
The Jefferson Starship band name was retired in 1984. It was picked up again in 1992 during a revival of the group led by Kantner, which has continued, following his death in January 2016. He played his last gig with the band two weeks before he died.
“He was the spirit and the captain of all things Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship, in many ways,” Gold said.
The band released a new studio album, “Mother of the Sun,” in August 2020 featuring the single “It’s About Time,” which was co-written by Gold, Richardson and Slick.
“It was great to have Grace involved, even though she doesn’t tour anymore,” Gold said.
Slick granted the current members a lifetime license to use the name Jefferson Starship after Kantner’s death.
When they play The Canyon Santa Clarita on Dec. 18, fans can expect to hear songs from every era of the band, that includes Jefferson Airplane and Starship, as well as a couple of new songs.
Baldwin sang back-up vocals and played drums on big Starship hits such as “We Built This City” and “Nothing’s Gonna to Stop Us Now.”
Jefferson Starship will land Dec. 18 at The Canyon Santa Clarita in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 1351. Tickets range from $38 to $78, plus applicable fees.
For details, visit https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/event-location/the-canyon-santa-clarita/
