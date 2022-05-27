Lancaster artist Joshua Kemble gets personal in his new graphic novel, “Jacob’s Apartment,” a story that explores faith, love and loss.
“It’s a weird thing,” he said. “I’m drawn to telling stories that are very personal and address issues that people don’t often talk about publicly.”
Kemble said he finds that there is certain subject matter that should be talked about more but that people rather avoid.
“I kind of like to highlight those things in my art,” he said.
In “Jacob’s Apartment,” Kemble tells the story of college roommates Jacob and Sarah. Jacob is a Christian; Sarah is an atheist. They share a dream to create art, but Jacob’s faith is tested when his father dies. The book is dedicated in memory of Kemble’s father, Gordon Kemble.
Although his father died years before, Kemble fictionalized his death and drew from the experience.
“It’s a way to kind of touch on some turmoil that I had gone through years before and some questioning of my faith that I had gone through kind of in reaction to my father passing,” he said. “It definitely was a way to process it by facing something hard to write about sort of head-on.”
The faith element in the novel is the most autobiographical part of the story.
“I had pretty much lost the faith I grew up with when I lost my father,” Kemble said.
He has since become a Christian but not the same type of Christian he was at that point.
“There’s really hard questions for believers that they haven’t really grappled with when they have this kind of child-like view of Christianity,” he said. “And so I remember at that point of my life, and of course I have Jacob doing that as well, where he’s sort of re-exploring some really weird passages, like why would God make an Earth that he annihilates 99% of the population.”
He liked the challenge of writing theological questions into a book.
“My goal is not to preach at people,” he said. “It’s just to get in the character’s head, those questions that can cause you to lose faith.”
“Jacob’s Apartment” is actually Kemble’s first graphic novel, though it is his second published novel. He previously created the short autobiographical comic “Numb,” which was published with a grant Kemble won from the Xeric Foundation.
His debut graphic novel was “Two Stories: Book One,” which came out, in December 2020. Kemble is currently writing and illustrating the sequel, “Two Stories: Book Two.”
“Graphic novels are kind of weird where you’ll write a paragraph and then to illustrate, it takes months,” he said.
“Jacob’s Apartment” features Kemble’s vibrant illustrations with some panels that contain no text. There are dream-like sequences.
“It’s my favorite way to tells stories because I think you can say a lot more with pictures than you can with just words alone,” Kemble said. “It’s my favorite way to communicate ideas.”
He and his wife Mai S. Kemble, who is also an artist, have a son.
Graphic Mundi will publish “Jacob’s Apartment,” on June 7. It is available for pre-order on Amazon.com and Barnesandnoble.com
The book will be carried at the bigger chain bookstores.
“I’m very excited about it,” he said. “The reality of seeing these things and knowing that people are buying it, that you don’t know, is pretty exciting.”
Kemble will do an in-store signing, on July 2, at the Palmdale Barnes and Noble. On June 17 to 19, he is scheduled to be at the Graphic Mundi booth for Toronto Comics and Arts Festival.
Kemble has a live-stream channel on YouTube at https://youtu.be/pgU4nmEnT28 where fans can watch him illustrate https://youtu.be/pgU4nmEnT28
