The Indie Super group Who Is She? were set to play their regular gig on Jan. 25, as the house band at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
The arena, sponsored by Amazon, hosted various artists during the Seattle Kraken hockey games.
The group is comprised of Julia Shapiro, Bree McKenna and Robin Edwards from Indie bands Tacocat, Chastity Belt and Lisa Prank. They are all established artists within their genre.
In a protest against Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Who Is She? performed their version of “My My Metrocard” by New York City’s Electronic Dance-Punk band Le Tigre.
Released in 1999, the original song featured lyrics that criticized then-mayor Rudy Giuliani’s policies on sex workers and police brutality.
It’s only fitting, being based in Seattle, that Who Is She? transformed the lyrics into “My My Orca Card,” a reference to Seattle’s public transportation system.
The new lyrics echoed around the arena with fervor.
“Oh no, Jeffrey Bezos/ He’s such, a total jerk/ Shut down, all the bookstores/ Billionaires do not work.”
Roughly 48 hours later, the group posted on their Twitter page announcing their departure from future hockey games.
“In an unfortunate turn of events, apparently we are not welcome back at Jeff Bezos’ Climate Pledge Arena for tonight and tomorrow’s hockey games,” the tweet said. “Glad we got to play our take on this @letigreworld song, we had a blast. Sorry to anyone who was hoping to see us play. Go Kraken!”
According to the Seattle Times, the team in charge of hiring artists for the pre-game and intermission performances issued a statement in response to Who Is She’s? Twitter post. They claimed the decision was based on the band’s behavior during the game.
“We also must ensure that the act is appropriate for the family audience that attend our games,” they said. “This decision was not related to the band’s choice of song. We require that our artists are professional, punctual and avoid consuming alcohol during their performance. As such, Who Is She? did not play the following two games. We wish them well.”
In a jointly written statement to the Seattle Times, the band rejected the implication that inebriation was the reason for their firing.
“A Kraken employee pulled us aside after our second set where we played that song,” they said. “That’s when they told us we were not welcome back. They didn’t give us any specific reason except that we ‘weren’t a good fit for hockey.’ When we asked if it was the Bezos line, they said ‘that didn’t help.’”
Adding to their defense, Who Is She? explained the lyric choices were made in jest rather than protest.
“Replacing Rudy Giuliani’s name with Jeff Bezos made sense to us and his arena seemed like a great place to say it,” the band said. “We thought it was funny and well-received. We doubt an actual billionaire — or anyone who is paid or sponsored by said billionaire — feels that 4 women playing a cover song that contained a tame joke is capable of doing any damage whatsoever.”
It’s ironic the argument of protecting families, the same reasoning for Giuliani’s rigid zoning regulation, is essentially the same excuse for dismissing Who Is She?, using a pre-packaged, hermetically-sealed press release dripping with ambiguous language that insinuates but never accuses, hearkening back to George Carlin’s routine about “soft language” corporations use to conceal their sins.
Rock bands are no stranger to getting banned for simply performing “inappropriate” lyrics. It’s almost a badge of honor, following in the footsteps of the greats.
From The Doors after singing “Light My Fire” on the “Ed Sullivan Show,” to Elvis Costello’s brief barring from “Saturday Night Live” after performing “Radio, Radio,” it’s an esteemed list of good company to be included with.
What’s really troubling is the display of power and the overreach that empires like Amazon possess.
Not only are they one of the biggest music streaming platforms in the world, they control massive media entities like MGM Studios, IMDB and The Washington Post.
As relatively quiet as one lyric could be, it speaks volumes about their reaction to this incident and how they are promoting a culture of fear and intimidation beyond humor and criticism.
Within unintentional subversion, these four musicians demonstrated their fragility of ego and how a humorless suppression of dialogue and creative expression happens in the mass corporatization of music.
I believe in celebrating such rebellious acts, as benign as they are, because they’re slowly evaporating from society and being replaced with a culture of fear and intimidation for speaking out against who controls the almighty dollar. What seems crazy or potentially a loss for a band becomes a small victory, embodying a spirit we can identify with and needs to be inhabited by creatives.
