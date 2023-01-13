As the years speed and stack, it’s hard for individuals to beat back crushing waves of impermanence. Take solace that the human condition is not unique unto you; everything in life must be this way.
So when a man such as the legendary Iggy Pop releases a stimulating new album, there’s cause for celebration.
His latest contribution to the Punk world, “Every Loser” was released, on Jan. 6.
Primarily thinking about the Punk god’s heavily sedated period between 1968-1978, Pop’s path to lasting recognition was winding and hazardous.
As the lead singer and lyricist for Proto-Punk band The Stooges, hailing from Michigan, he helped establish the now-worn Punk Rock tenants such as mixing elements of anarchy, feelings of disillusionment and anti-establishmentarianism with dashes of nihilism.
Since their first record deal, in 1968, his band pumped out visceral, raw meditations on street life and greater America, as a whole. Not stopping there, The Stooges flirted with the experimental. They welcomed saxophonist Steve Mackay, in 1970, for their second album, “Fun House,” which added another layer to their already improvised and disarming performances.
Pop spent the mid-’70s essentially wandering the fringe like a late-life Edgar Allan Poe (or Charles Baudelaire, albeit to a less extreme extent).
Luckily, the wind of change blew the singer toward a stay in New York City. There, he crossed orbit and struck up a deeper friendship with fellow musician David Bowie. They built upon a professional relationship that began, in 1973, for the production of Pop’s album “Raw Power,” seeping to “The Idiot” (1977).
The duo sought refuge from substance abuse in Berlin, where Bowie produced Pop’s trilogy-capping album, “Lust for Life” (1977). That result peaked at No. 28 on the UK charts, a feat the latter surpassed with “Post Pop Depression,” in 2016.
An addition to the years and numerous albums/projects of his that weren’t mentioned, “Every Loser” is another testament to the resilience of mind body and soul.
From the mid-song howl to the overall unabashed Punk rumbling of explicit opener “Frenzy,” it’s clear that Pop is of a different breed. But we already knew that.
He’s one that thrives off of the chaos that comes with being a long established, successful musician. He’s been playing that energy game for decades — expressing his soul each night to crowds who, in return, energize him with their adoration.
Set atop hefty rhythm and a constant siren-like guitar drone, the song’s lyrics, “I’m sick of the squeeze/ I’m sick of the tease/ I’m sick of the freeze/ I’m sick of disease/ So give me a try before I f****** die/ My mind is on fire, when I oughta retire?” relate a hopped-up, maniacal tone.
At 75 years old, it’s inevitable to start wondering if Pop has reached his swan song. If so, these 11 tracks are induced with a timely injection of youth and spontaneity. The credit goes to 2021 Grammy Award-winning producer Andrew Watt, who also played guitar on “Frenzy.”
The supporting, revolving crew of Pop’s 19th solo album are not random, either and are comprised of Guns N’ Roses’s Duff McKagan (bass), Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard (guitar) Red Hot Chili Peppers’s Chad Smith (drums), late Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins (drums), Blink-182’s Travis Barker (drums), Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro (guitar) and more who grew up with Pop’s albums.
His croon creates an air of sincerity on “Strung Out Johnny” — aided by flanged guitar, ’80s-sounding keys and light, funky skin work from Smith.
Some will say “New Atlantis” has no place in current culture. Pop’s gruff baritone descriptions of Miami as “a beautiful whore of a city” where “a man can be himself” clearly shake up current politically correct norms. But considering that the man has a fascination with the absurd — he used to contort his body on stage and smear it with peanut butter — who’s really interested in taming Pop, aka “The Iguana,” in the present?
The mild-paced ode to Miami is balanced with an acoustic guitar, bass and melodic, light backing vocals holding down the low end. Further, electric solos stomp around the top musical layer as Pop expresses his main observations about climate change affecting the city he’s lived in for 24 years.
It’s easy to just focus on the flashiest aspects, but consider Watt’s production cues as well as the band’s style. From top to bottom, all workers involved foster a reverence for the front man.
“Modern Day Ripoff” might have been born from Pop’s frustration in keeping up with Watt’s youthful energy. Watt would come into the studio wearing a new Iggy Pop shirt every session while pushing Pop for more material than he came with.
The reward though is quite visceral. It’s a tongue-in-cheek middle-aged white-guy lyrical complaint that comes in like a cousin to prime Stooges.
Later material like the ballad “Morning Show,” the off kilter pep of spoken word interlude; “The News for Andy (born of a suggestion once given by artist Andy Warhol) and even the slight New Wave aura of “Comments” are indicative that Pop is still having fun and doing things his own way.
