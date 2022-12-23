It’s good for the nervous system, despite our fear, to brave the unknown.
In the video game world, the protagonist of any story gains experience points for completing a mission or quest. The “XP” allows the player to acquire upgrades, expand skill sets and evolve the character’s story in unique ways.
By the end, initial quests which seemed impossible feel like child’s play. It’s a tactile metaphor for our human growth and development.
Every time I leave my home and hit the road, I gain a bit more XP.
It reveals something about the craft and about myself, as I sail the seas of asphalt via a van or in an airplane, slicing through the clouds like butter.
The final bow of 2022 draws nigh and so do the final shows of the year. Working for a nationally touring band, marching orders are carried out in faraway lands. Whether an arena act or touring in clubs, the job essentially remains the same.
As a drum tech with the Lita Ford crew, we can play anywhere around the world and anytime of the calendar year. We are the Rock ‘n Roll postal service. Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night keeps us from the swift completion of our appointed gigs.
This remained true, last weekend, as we played in Binghamton, NY (outside of Syracuse); Lorain, Ohio (a suburb of Cleveland); and Waterloo, NY (near Rochester).
There were three shows, three days in a row with 3 a.m. lobby calls at our hotel to begin traveling to the next airport. Adding to the sleepless schedule is the stress of the elements.
According to FOX Weather in 2022, Syracuse ranked No. 1 as the snowiest city in America with an average of 11 feet of snow per winter. Rochester followed close behind at No. 3 with around 100 inches per year.
Despite braving all sorts of conditions, we’re still at the mercy of travel gods. If flights are grounded, especially during the holiday season, our luck runs out.
It’s a roll of the dice, but as my father says, “It builds character.” Something that elicited a scoff or an eye roll during my youth is infinitely true in adulthood. It’s an adage certainly felt at the beginning of our journey.
The first 12 hours of the day were lost to the void between time and space: the airport.
The names change but overall, they’re a homogeneous blend of skyway bus stations located inside of shopping malls.
After finally re-emerging into real life, our group was picked up in Syracuse and we began the trek to Binghamton.
As I’ve mentioned before, maintaining an appreciation for changing landscapes has brought me tremendous joy being away from home.
The snow-covered mountains and frozen lakes of the Empire State passed by the van window like a revolving carousel.
In moments, it’s living in a postcard, finding the revelations in the seemingly mundane. How many postcards pass us by everyday that we miss because we don’t see the edges of the frame?
After an hour of getting in the frozen wonderland, we arrived at our lodgings, settled in and proceeded to a nearby Cracker Barrel for some home-cooked respite.
It’s a staple for many touring acts and is the best way to stretch a dollar on tour. A full dinner, plus three sides for $12 is hard to beat these days.
The following day was spent almost entirely at our first gig, Touch Of Texas. It’s a roadhouse-style dance hall stocked with plenty of Texas decor and alcohol imported from the Lone Star State.
Following a successful show, we arrived at our hotel with just enough time to grab an hour-long nap. We left just after 3 a.m., and the snow escalated from a light fall to a complete flurry.
In bittersweet timing, our van became stuck behind a snow plow traveling about 25-30 miles an hour. With visibility limited and time running out, it would be easy to become unnerved.
Putting the “Goodbye To Language” album by Daniel Lanois on the headphones, I took a few critical moments to breathe. My mind calmed and my senses returned to me.
We arrived at the Elmira Airport unscathed and my nerves remained calm for the duration of the tour.
There were no canceled flights and no missed shows.
Letting go of worry, I arrived at this sense of calm that’s hard to achieve in day-to-day life. Through all of our best planning, we never know when our lives will be grounded.
In the bigger picture of life, our purpose will take us through all sorts of conditions that are not ideal.
Building a strong mind will allow us to flow through the journey with grace and ease despite the limited visibility just up the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.