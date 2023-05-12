Jesse Davidson

After a month off the road, working and writing at home, an exciting return to touring life drum teching for legendary ’80s rocker Lita Ford was in order.

Living as a road man, to borrow a term form Hunter S. Thompson, is a blessing. As difficult as that can be for my friends and family, it provides an insight into the world that proves itself to be invaluable. Absorbing the flavors and textures of America, literally and figuratively. Fourteen hours of travel across multiple flights, waiting in airports and driving finally led me back home just before midnight. The roar of crowds late and intimate still swirling around my mind as morning rays wake me. A whirlwind weekend at the M3 Festival in Maryland and Jergel’s Rhythm Grill just outside of Pittsburgh. A taste of the busy summer touring schedule on the horizon.

