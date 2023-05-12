After a month off the road, working and writing at home, an exciting return to touring life drum teching for legendary ’80s rocker Lita Ford was in order.
Living as a road man, to borrow a term form Hunter S. Thompson, is a blessing. As difficult as that can be for my friends and family, it provides an insight into the world that proves itself to be invaluable. Absorbing the flavors and textures of America, literally and figuratively. Fourteen hours of travel across multiple flights, waiting in airports and driving finally led me back home just before midnight. The roar of crowds late and intimate still swirling around my mind as morning rays wake me. A whirlwind weekend at the M3 Festival in Maryland and Jergel’s Rhythm Grill just outside of Pittsburgh. A taste of the busy summer touring schedule on the horizon.
Landing in Maryland provided the relief only leaving the village can allow. It’s the cycle of those who love touring. While away, one can’t wait to return. While at home, one can’t wait to depart.
As long as I can remember, I’ve always had a fascination with travel. Reading books about exotic locales was a staple of my childhood. A natural evolution into adulthood became the love for Anthony Bourdain’s and Henry Rollins’ ethos about travel — two individuals who have greatly shaped my perspective on living an adventurous life.
Departing the Baltimore Washington Airport, we were immediately surrounded by the effervescent woods unique to the Maryland countryside. A 30-minute ride to the hotel was just enough to get lost in the flurry of green trees hurtling by my window.
Upon arrival, the hotel was swarming with activity — the dwelling and hangout for the majority of bands and select group of fans attending. Everyone was intermingling around the hotel bar that was serving as the watering hole for this headbanging weekend of classic tunes.
After a long day of weary travel, running on one hour of sleep, I found my respite in a plate of crab cakes, a bowl of mushroom soup and a cold bottle of Yuengling, a favorite beer of the East Coast from the oldest brewery in America. Something about hot food after an entire day spent in airports makes me feel like a human being again. After dinner, catching up with colleagues and friends from the music scene in the lobby also helps humanize tour life.
As fun and rowdy as the pre-festival party can get, the real reason everyone descents onto this Maryland suburb transcends that. The love we share, band and fans, have for that magic coalescence of sounds floating through the air we call music is greater that can be quantified into words.
It could be viewed from the stage as we performed our set. People of all ages dancing like no one was watching (as it should be). The crowd’s displaying varying emotions from intense focus on various moments in the set to feverish excitement. Those rich green trees lining the top hill of the amphitheater making the entire amphitheater feel intimate somehow.
After a successful show at the festival, we set forth in the wee hours for Warrendale, Pa. The dense woods began to open into pastures accompanying red barns and silos along the Pennsylvania countryside.
Still waking up, we decided to grab coffee at highway truck stop. Our group was the only occupants of this vacant facility apart from the clerk. After filling up with the strongest java they offered and grabbing a pre-packaged breakfast of champions, I began to make conversation with the woman behind the counter. Being continuously up for about 32 hours, she was looking forward to finally getting sleep after working multiple jobs to make ends meet.
The rest of the drive was spent in gratitude for what I get to do. Being on a road crew can be strenuous work. Heavy lifting, long hours and also little sleep. However, the burden is shared among the entire group. For us, there’s a camaraderie that can carry us through any difficult times that lay ahead. I’m not alone in a dimly lit truck stop watching everyone travel away as my life stagnates.
It made the Primanti Brothers sandwich I devoured before the show that much tastier. It’s a local chain that became a Pittsburgh staple and expanded outside of the city into surrounding suburbs.
More importantly, it made the roar of the crowd inside Jergel’s that much more enjoyable. Seeing the pure joy on their faces close up is an infectious high.
After a weekend of gigs, I always have a newfound appreciation for the joys of life. With the right perspective, it keeps a youthful spirit alive that I’m not sure I would be able to maintain as time passes by.
