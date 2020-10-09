Recently, there was a kerfuffle amongst musicians around the globe and across the Internet.
It was initially reported on Tuesday, that a British politician, Rishi Sunak, the chancellor of the Exchequer, was interviewed by ITV News and said musicians and those involved in the arts should “retrain and find new jobs” during the pandemic.
This understandably drew heavy criticism from prominent artists including former Oasis front-man Liam Gallagher. He had some choice words for Sunak over Twitter that, as much as I would love to, can’t be reprinted here. Sunak responded to the barrage of criticism by posting via Twitter, that he did not actually say this and released a transcript of the interview.
“Musicians don’t need to retrain,” Sunak said. “When it’s safe, venues need to re-open. We’ve created a £1.57bn package to protect the arts.”
I should start by saying I don’t support clickbait journalism in any form. Clicks should come from the merit of a story, reputation of the writer and the news agency. Because we’re in the Internet age, this story took off and was around the world in seconds. The NME, a mainstream music publication based in England, also covered the story, which has since been removed from their website.
I do understand why there would be outrage with musicians in any part of the world. We’re defensive because we have to be. I can’t speak for British political matters, but in America there are plenty of musicians, who are still alive, that remember a time when even basic public high schools had great arts programs. We still carry a negative stigma with us.
One of my biggest influences as a bass player, Anthony Wellington, said it best. In a musical clinic at the Aguilar bass amplifier factory in 2011, he talked about these negative stereotypes.
“I show up to every recording session with a briefcase,” Wellington said. “You have to realize as a musician, we’re still carrying around our reputation from the ’60s. And that’s not a good reputation. We’re all heroin addicts. We’re all bums and living off of other people. And we’re all promiscuous.”
As soon as I watched this, the point became inescapable for me.
In living my professional and personal life, I started thinking about perception. When people interact with me, what can I do to defy the Jeff Spicoli expectation that people will place on me?
Where does this negative perception come from? Is it purely based on negative stereotypes of the past?
Why is our profession considered less legitimate?
If you do an Internet search for funding being cut to music programs, you can find countless reputable articles about it.
The most recent, from an August 2020 edition of USA Today is titled, “A farewell to arts? Teachers fear Coronavirus budget cuts may target art, music classes.”
The number of charities and organizations dedicated to preserving the arts speaks volumes about this issue, especially now, as businesses are opening in order of safety and how essential they are.
It’s commonly said live events will be the last to come back. Reading between those lines, music is the least essential in this system.
I hate to sound like a broken record, as I always talk about saving the arts. Nor do I seek pity.
However, I’ve never really examined why we have to do it. I’ve just grown up knowing it was a fight to keep local venues open, to keep music classes available, to get gigs, but most importantly, to earn respect.
Maybe it’s because music can be an insular experience if you let it be — practicing constantly, socializing with mostly other musicians, etc.
Maybe it’s because the public only sees the hour or two in which we are displaying our craft and not the countless hours spent on practice and research that is necessary to make that possible.
During those publicly visible hours on stage, it’s not even called work. It’s called playing.
That is the truth. The work comes in all the other 22 hours of the day that aren’t on the stage. As with any issues in life, people need to find situations to openly share their stories, communicate their perspectives and be heard without judgment.
If there was any time to redefine the status who of what it means to be a musician, this is it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.