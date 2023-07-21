In the manic hustle and grind culture inhabiting the creative space, any opportunity to get on stage is a blessing.
There are no warm-up gigs, no second chances. Any show, anywhere can be an opportunity in 2023, to show what artists are made of. Not just to the local audience but, potentially, opening the door to the entire world.
The era of the Sunset strip, sidewalks lined with miles of people, is no more. That is a relic of the past. Today, the audience’s dollar is being squeezed and pulled in more directions than ever, especially for people around my age bracket (25-35) who are careful to spend their hard-earned money.
If they do, they want to know they’re in for a good time. Supporting rather than spending. Sharing monetary life with something they’ve connected with via streaming or social media first. Making the leap between curious discovery and spending on artistic projects can be tricky. However when it happens en masse, it can change an artist’s life.
In a trend occurring among many upcoming independent bands to fight the increasing hostile environments of the modern music business, many, without releasing prior recorded material, are creating DIY videos of their live sets. They are well-shot yet budget friendly videos, with a focus on aesthetics, that display their talents.
With the upcoming AI revolution that is sure to affect all forms of creativity, this area seems to remain safe from this unpredictable change. A real, visceral moment that can create unforgettable memories for the listener.
Many of these “taste-making“ festivals are booking more acts which have these extensive videos with no previously recorded music. The music scene in London is an example of this new approach.
According to the NME, “Just a few names due to hit festival stages in the coming months include Picture Parlour, Fat Dog and Mary In The Junkyard, all of whom introduced themselves to the world via videos of their visceral live shows — much like The Last Dinner Party, before they emerged with the huge ‘Nothing Matters’ in April.”
These bands have built loyal followings by displaying their talents — not through gimmicks or trying to chase purely what’s viral. Building off the live-streaming mentality from pandemic, bands are taking their tiny sets from local venues and thinking globally with their performance.
Katherine Parlour of Picture Parlour explained the necessity for this new approach. “There’s a level of accessibility behind getting out there and playing shows,” she says in the NME. “We couldn’t just go and record a single up to our standards and put it out into the world, but you can definitely just do a live show and have someone enjoy it, capture it and whack it on the Internet.”
Bands are making these choices now from a survival standpoint. According to Music Business Worldwide, In 2022, according to Spotify’s own figures, the total number of DIY/self-releasing artists who generated over USD $10,000 in royalties on the platform annually — from both recorded music and music publishing combined — actually fell year-on-year.”
To be a sonic contemporary with other professional bands, the reality of creating recorded music traditionally is cost prohibitive. Either through paying professionals or accumulating the equipment necessary to create a quality single, EP, or LP. Not only is a well-documented live show is potentially way less money to produce; it also allows the potential for recouping/ earning income
It’s also another equalizing tool for the DIY artist unable or unwilling to move the stereotypical hubs like Los Angeles or New York. Typically marginalized genres of music, groups of people or parts of the world. The explosion of the Saharan Desert Rock scene, created by the Touareg people, probably wouldn’t have exploded in popularity without platforms like YouTube. Artists such as Mdou Moctar and Tinariwen gaining a wide audience after successful live video performances for KEXP; a well known independent Seattle radio station.
These live videos being discovered are a sign of the times. It’s no longer a novelty or an elective course of action. It’s a necessity and the new public square for discovering music from any corner of the globe. It’s also how the unique sound of our desert truly blossoms. Discoverable by anyone at any moment.
Through all of the blatant clout chasing and disingenuous nature of the Internet, it seems as though there’s a growing segment of people who are seeking authenticity without labels. The genuine ‘a-ha!’ Moment of find something that moves us. Any artist has the potential to create that moment for someone. Including folks from our humble slice of the world.
