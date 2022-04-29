PALMDALE — The city presents Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 7, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9. Admission and parking are free.
There will also be a reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m., May 6, for the authors participating in this year’s festival. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.
“We are very excited to be able to offer the Inkwell Festival in-person this year, and especially excited to host this reception for the authors the evening before,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “It will be a great opportunity to mingle and chat with the authors, as well as other community members who appreciate the written word and illustrated stories.”
The Festival is an opportunity for artists and authors of all ages to display their work and network with other local artists, authors and the public. More than 20 authors and 30 artists will participate in this year’s festival, which will also feature live music, children’s activities and artistic and literary opportunities for the public.
Featured at the Story Stage will be author and artist talks, story time, giveaways and live music by the Benny Thomas Band. Attendees will be able to participate in a painting activity with Acrylic Creations by MJ with sessions at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Participants will get to take their art piece home. All supplies are provided. Space is limited.
Live Vinyl Music will be presented by DJ Licorice Pizza and The Artist Walk will host artists displaying their art at the AV Art Gallery, 38198 10th St. East, and The Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East. Both facilities are walking distance from Legacy Commons. On display at the AV Art Gallery will be “See You Around the Galaxy,” featuring space art from Houston to Hollywood, while the Playhouse will present an exhibit titled Inheritance by the father and son team of John Zender Estrada and Deon Zender Estrada.
The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will hold a book sale on site with all proceeds benefiting the library.
Snacks and face painting will be offered by Refi Snacks, while the Familia Barrios Catering food truck will be on site for food purchases.
Visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/inkwell for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.