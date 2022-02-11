Welsh rockers Scarlet Rebels ignited the American Rock scene with their debut, “Show Your Colors” (2019). Merging Arena Rock with Punk defiance, they won the Band of the Year award from UK Radio Station Great Music Stories, that same year.
Now, the five-piece band comprised of front-man Wayne Doyle, lead guitarist Chris Jones, second guitarist/keyboard player Josh Townshend, bassist Wayne “Pricey” Esmonde and the singer’s brother, drummer Gary Doyle, continues that wave of momentum. Released on Jan. 28, “See Through Blue” is 12 tracks of rebellious, non-stagnant Rock.
With a writing style similar to Bruce Springsteen, subjects and themes throughout the album come from a blue collar, everyday perspective.
Opening the energetic set, Classic Rock guitar grooves from Jones and Townshend seep through “I’m Alive.”
Wayne Doyle’s defiance in lyrics, “Here I stand, yeah, not trying to be taken out by the enemy. Ducking, diving, you don’t need to see, I ain’t no bluesy wanna-be,” is an early indication that the group is in a rowdy mood.
Bopping around the higher end of mid-tempo Hard Rock, pulsating and searing guitar riffs and an anthemic chorus are two examples of the focused production from, “Storm.”
This cautionary, figurative tale helps frame the album’s message when considering the accompanying artwork. Created by Carl Cozier of Holy Moly Design, it features British Prime Minister Boris Johnson standing at a podium, surrounded by flames and casting a demonic shadow.
Songs like “Storm” and “These Days” — which comes off like a slower Bon Jovi cut — evoke the feelings of fed up people.
Emphatically delivered lyrics in the latter, such as, “Sitting down with an ice-cold beer, tryna express just how I feel. The words are stuck in the atmosphere, we need a storm to clear the air,” express a weariness that cuts through corruption and lies perceived on all levels in life, but especially in politics.
“Leave a Light On” is a slower, lush ballad with acoustic guitar and piano. It’s about a person who seeks religious saving. Current-day Rock acts usually stay away from balladry, perhaps out of fear of a criticized execution or maybe they just don’t like the style. But when done well, as with “Leave a Light On,” a ballad can be a moment of triumph.
Willing to incorporate different styles, the album is varied enough that it doesn’t become dull. “London Story” is a tale of a lost love that best conveys Wayne Doyle’s warm vibrato and “Take You Home” is propelled with a band ferocity that has them thrashing like a respectable Metal act.
Until the closing seconds of their second album, Scarlet Rebels give their all.
“I Can Sleep Now,” and album closer, “See Through Blue,” veer into dark Alternative Rock. Comparatively, “We’re Going No Where” combines guttural vocals and funky grooves a la Soundgarden’s style.
Finally, “Everything Changed” contains a controlled Rock formula. The mix balances all tones equally, allowing Wayne Doyle to strut warm harmonies, “When it changed. Yeah, everything changed. I took myself to pass on a different path. When it changed, Yeah, everything changed. I didn’t know myself till I passed that test.”
