"The over-arching thing with ‘Profound Mysteries’ is to trigger your imagination — to get your senses going ... We like that ambiguity in music where you’re being almost manipulated to feel happy and sad at the same time.” — Svein Berge via NME
If you’re looking for the sensation of profoundly exploring genre-pushing Electronica, Röyksopp’s new album, “Profound Mysteries II,” isn’t for you. Alternatively, if you’re willing to accept an invite to an updated, ’90s-themed, guest-packed EDM beach party, then tune in.
Tracing their early seeding, The Norwegian Electronic music duo formed in 1998, hails from Tromsø and consists of Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtl. Churned from analog synths, their style mines downbeat Electronica, ’80s US Pop and House. But they also give off an Ibiza-like dance warmth. Like some of their influences, Kraftwerk and Brian Eno, Röyksopp creates layer-packed music with a cinematic dazzle of vast soundscapes.
Their seventh studio album, “Profound Mysteries II,” dropped, on Aug. 19, as the second of three albums in the traditional album format-defying, “Profound Mysteries” series. This “PM” entry incorporates “recurring themes like love and loss, sadness and reconciliation,” Berge said. The third installment is expected, later this year.
Initiating this sonic get-together, album opener “Demiclad Baboons” is an upbeat, tension-building instrumental piece that immediately hearkens to their 2001 jam, “Eple.” With newly added layers of beeps and Trip-Hop-like drums, they stake their past-trudging claim early. From here on out, expect heavy-served sampling, though mostly from ’80s/’90s dance songs that inspired the duo. Split into two sections, the first half of “PM II” is dance-oriented and the second half strikes a more somber feel.
Airing out the mood, “Let’s Get It Right” is a lush, beat-driven song. Mostly mellow and cozy, the funky middle section faintly checks Daft Punk. It’s also the duo’s latest feature with Norwegian singer Astrid S, who appeared on Röyksopp’s “Breathe” from “PM I” (2022). In this song, she helps create a chill space with her filtered vocals.
To scene purists, “Unity,” would be a castaway and an abomination. “How dare Röyksopp sample the early Hardcore, Jungle track ‘Radio Babylon’ (’90) by Meat Beat Manifesto!” they would balk.
In context, a person couldn’t go to a party in the early ’90s without being greeted by MBM’s song, which boasted heavy Dub atmospherics, 808/909 break beat textures and a large dose of Industrial/Futurism.
Listening to “Radio Babylon” 30 years later, though, it sounds dated and flat. So take off the nostalgia blinders and re-enter, “Unity.” The song’s updated atmospherics, rhythm textures, layering and — not to forget Karen Haarding’s vocals — all culminate in extra layers of harmony for a modern Techno concert staple.
Conjuring ’70s Philadelphia, the exuberant Industrial Electro kick of “Oh, Lover” features Norwegian singer Susanne Sundfør on her most mainstream of two selections on this album.
Here, she sounds wistful, even ethereal singing about the possibility of re-engaging in a romantic situation with a former flame.
A late highlight, again, depending on which side of the nostalgia coin you favor, comes by way of “Control.” Manufactured hot and fresh out of the mixing lab, this addition tips a hat to Adamski’s track with Seal, “Killer” (1990).
While in no way making a case to replace Seal’s award-winning pipes, this song and the others clearly pay homage to the original artists.
The caveat is that Röyksopp inject their own style into the pre-established tracks. In that sense, what “Profound Mysteries II” succeeds in is giving audiences not very familiar with Electronic music across the globe, a great jumping point to dive into.
Casual listeners won’t miss skipping somber songs “Sorry.” featuring Jamie Irrepressible (in a Depeche Mode-like mood). or the ambient “Remembering the Departed,” unless they’re into unraveling the narrative of the overarching, sprawling project.
