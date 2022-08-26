Profound Mysteries II

"The over-arching thing with ‘Profound Mysteries’ is to trigger your imagination — to get your senses going ... We like that ambiguity in music where you’re being almost manipulated to feel happy and sad at the same time.” — Svein Berge via NME

If you’re looking for the sensation of profoundly exploring genre-pushing Electronica, Röyksopp’s new album, “Profound Mysteries II,” isn’t for you. Alternatively, if you’re willing to accept an invite to an updated, ’90s-themed, guest-packed EDM beach party, then tune in.

