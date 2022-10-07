Among the independent music scenes nestled in our humble desert, various sub-genres of heavy music have always thrived, some of which are disgruntled youth rallying against authority figures and small-town apathy to claim something individual.
Its fire is traditionally fueled by the next crop of teens and young adults transitioning from high school to higher education or the working world.
Through the current upswing of local music, there’s a promising new wave of bands stepping into the forefront.
Among them is the ’90s-inspired band I Sleep Naked. Their debut EP, “The Poet,” is set to be released, on Oct. 28.
Comprised of Rayvenne T on guitar/vocals, bassist Angel Valencia and drummer JT Turrentine, the band’s sound blends elements of Nu-Metal, Alice in Chains-like vocal delivery with a splash of jam band sensibilities, all of which collide under the slogan, “Your Girlfriends Favorite Anti-Grunge band” coined on their Instagram page.
“It’s just something we made up” Rayvenne said. “The whole thing with genre is that we don’t know where we fit in with all of that. Grunge has such a specific set of looks and sounding a certain way. ‘Anti-Grunge’ was the perfect explanation of what we are considered. When you say ‘Anti-Grunge’ people say, ‘What the f*** is that? It’s the same way with our music.”
The significance of genre is an idea being examined by this current crop of artists. Living in a world of instantaneous access to music allows the artist to create and invent new flavors of expression. Defining music by one sound seems to be an outdated concept.
“It’s cool to want to play your favorite styles of music,” Turrentine said. “But for the sake of the progression music, it’s detrimental to be exactly like another genre.”
Rayvenne said hearing the same music being made over and over again gets boring.
“We try to break out of that cycle of playing exactly what people have played before,” he said.
Along with “Anti-Grunge,” the group’s name is another lyrical-like moment that sticks in the mind easily.
“We actually used to go by For Granite when we first started out,” Rayvenne said. “After a couple of months went by, we just didn’t like it anymore. I had a dream one day and it just came up. I woke up and immediately called them and they said, ‘That’s the one’ (laughs).”
Collectively, each member of I.S.N. has been playing since their high school days. The first few years of a young musician’s life tend to dramatically shape their voice.
Turrentine joined at a critical moment in his musical development.
“We met from another local band called Sunwick,” he said. “Rayvenne is my sister. I was doing two separate things with both of them. Angel also had some songs he wanted to work on. One day we started working together and decided to form one band. I really started playing four or five years ago. I had lessons when I was 12. I had drums but had no influences or desire to play music. From around 14 to age 17, I only listened to rap. One day, one of my friends put on AC/DC and I said, ‘I really need to broaden my horizons.’ ”
Taking advantage of the down time during the pandemic lock-downs, members of I.S.N. spent many hours seeking new music and practicing their instruments. Spending almost two years together, the release of “The Poet” is only the beginning.
“It has us excited for what’s to come,” Rayvenne said. “This is just a small portion of what we are and everything we can accomplish. This is only the beginning.”
When asked about the future of the band, she spoke about her musical goals.
“We actually talk about that a lot,” Rayvenne said. “It’s a scary thing choosing music over everything. It is our goal eventually. Personally, I have my day job but I see it as just that. Music takes priority for me. Any time we are offered an opportunity, I’ll tell my day job, ‘Sorry, I’ve got more important things.’ A goal for me is to get more outside of the AV and share our music with as many people as possible. Playing music is something I love and would love to be doing it full time.”
