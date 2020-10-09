PALMDALE— The City of Palmdale will host a Virtual Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest on the Yellen Dog Park Facebook page until Oct. 16. This virtual event is free and open to the public.
Participants are encouraged to submit photos of their costumed four-legged friends on the Yellen Dog Park Facebook page. Categories for this year’s costume contest include Most Pawsome (awesome), Most Creative, Funniest, Most Spooktacular (scary), Best Superhero and Best Disney Character. One winner will be selected for each category. Winners will receive a Halloween-themed goodie basket filled with toys and treats for their dog.
The deadline for costume picture entries is Oct. 16.
“We invite residents to dress up their doggies in a creative or original, funniest or scariest dog costume,” Senior Program Leader Joi Christy said. “Take lots of photos and share them on our Yellen Dog Park Facebook with the hashtags #YellenDogPark #Howloween2020 and #CityofPalmdale.”
For more information, call 661-267-5611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.