Universal Music Group, the world’s largest record conglomerate, entered into a new agreement Tuesday with AI music company Endel, which UMG says will help its artists “create AI-assisted music.”
For the time being, listeners won’t be hearing the next “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars or “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus from the collaboration. According to Rolling Stone: “Endel specializes in what’s called ‘functional music’ — soundscapes intended for more passive listening experiences (sleeping, white noise, meditation). Endel makes these tracks by taking stems that artists provide and morphing them into perpetually changing songs that fit to a listener’s desired feeling or vibe. Artists including James Blake and Grimes have used Endel in the past to make their own ambient tracks.”
While some artists have embraced this trend, not everyone is on board with this sudden shift in our culture. As AI-generated replicas of famous artists singing parodies, mash-ups and a variety of other mimicry have grown viral on social media, many artists have become vehemently outspoken against this new trend. In a recent interview with the BBC, Sting recently warned against the “battle” human artists must take to defend their work.
“The building blocks of music belong to us, to human beings,” he told the BBC. “That’s going to be a battle we all have to fight in the next couple of years: defending our human capital against AI. It’s similar to the way I watch a movie with CGI. It doesn’t impress me at all.
“I get immediately bored when I see a computer-generated image. I imagine I will feel the same way about AI making music. Maybe for electronic dance music, it works. But for songs, you know, expressing emotions, I don’t think I will be moved by it.”
Rapper/actor Ice Cube had more candid response about AI music. During a recent interview with the Full Send Podcast, the hosts asked Cube what he thought of the viral track “Heart On My Sleeve,” which convinced listeners, via AI-generated voices, that Drake and The Weeknd collaborated on the same track.
“Imma sue the (expletive) who made it and the people and the platform who play it.” Cube said. “It’s like a sample. Somebody can’t take your original voice and manipulate it without having to pay. … I think AI is demonic [and] I think AI is going to get a backlash from organic people.”
The record industry has launched a new movement against AI called the “Human Artistry Campaign.” Along with championing the characteristic human creativity, the argument’s crux is about copyright law. Are these AI-generated works protected or are they infringing upon current works? The answer varies depending on each countries copyright laws.
In the UK for example, “If copyright does not subsist in a musical work, it can be freely copied by anyone without risk of copyright infringement liability,” as reported in Clifford Chance. On the contrary, the US Copyright Office ruled that AI art, music included, can’t be copyrighted as it’s not “the product of human authorship.”
As we’ve grown accustomed to the free exchange content via the Internet, the arcane system of copyright law will only slow the spread of AI music into the mainstream. As with all technological advancements, it won’t be a thing until it is. Until one song or moment shifts the national consciousness.
Then, as our modern discourse goes, it will come down to which side you are on. A dialogue conducted a battle of name-calling and labeling. Old vs. new troglodytes vs. the tech people. Progress vs. the past.
The worst aspect of all is any new tech, for good or ill, is subconsciously tied into our survival instinct. If we refuse AI music, we will be mocked, outdated and left behind, forced into irrelevancy by a group of power nerds who have no connection to human creativity.
The massive corporations that speak out against AI while making partnerships with tech companies will cut humans out of the creative process if it’s more profitable to do so.
Just as we’ve accepted “natural” food that contains more synthesized substances than a chemical plant, I have no doubt society, especially those who are born with it, will accept AI music.
For now, the feel and emotion of humans who pour their emotions will remain unscathed. As all aspects of modern life, human creativity can no longer be taken for granted. If it holds any value for the listener, it must be cherished, supported and protected.
It’s the same way we have to fight to protect the natural world from our imposed destruction in the name of progress.
