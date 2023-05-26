Jesse Davidson

Universal Music Group, the world’s largest record conglomerate, entered into a new agreement Tuesday with AI music company Endel, which UMG says will help its artists “create AI-assisted music.”

For the time being, listeners won’t be hearing the next “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars or “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus from the collaboration. According to Rolling Stone: “Endel specializes in what’s called ‘functional music’ — soundscapes intended for more passive listening experiences (sleeping, white noise, meditation). Endel makes these tracks by taking stems that artists provide and morphing them into perpetually changing songs that fit to a listener’s desired feeling or vibe. Artists including James Blake and Grimes have used Endel in the past to make their own ambient tracks.”

