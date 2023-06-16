The memories we make are enough. Words and photographs will never give justice to the lived experiences we carry with us. Apart form any practical function, we use these tools to try an quantify the unquantifiable.
At best, our words journaled onto the page, photos snapped on the latest SuperMax Plus Pro 18 phone or a 30-second montage recorded of social media will never accurately capture what it was like to be there. The conversations that were had. Hearing our footsteps resonating on cobblestone streets. Walking by a cafe and hearing two people having a passionate conversation in another language. The details and seemingly transactional moments that end up flavoring the entire meal of life.
I had this revelation while working overseas at the Sweden Rock Festival last week. Being a drum/backline tech has allowed me to travel across the US and, now, outside of our country for the first time. Departing at noon from LAX and 14 hours by middle seat later, I landed in Copenhagen, Denmark, on no sleep and somewhat disoriented from the change.
Ultimately, this is a good thing to shake up the psyche. Throw the routine and the sleep schedule out the window once in a while. Somehow through the haze, senses become heightened somehow.
Walking into the terminal from our hermitically sealed airborne tube, I’m struck by how loud the silence is. No booming overhead announcements from the mayor of Copenhagen welcoming me into the city. No screaming kids or panic chatter from worried tourists. There’s an overwhelming quiet echoing throughout the gates. Everyone, even the tourists, carried a reserved demeanor, keeping to themselves and not overly glued to their phones.
As I was walking through the airport, the typical fast food faire was replaced by a store selling champagne and caviar. At the baggage claim, socialism was on full display as rows and rows of free luggage carts available for use. The festival staff picking up my group from the airport was no different. The zen-like disposition was fascinating to behold. Compared to the high-strung nature of American culture, the easy-going efficient was a nice change of pace.
From the airport, we ventured forth 2½ hours into the Swedish countryside. Taking in the new landscape kept me wired for most of the journey. Crossing the water, we were met with lush green farm country reminiscent of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Northern California combined.
Arriving at our hotel, the night was punctuated by intermittent sleep. Wide awake and exhausted at the same time, it felt more like grabbing long naps. Bouts of delicious waking were punctuated by a trip to the bar for local bottled beer, burgers and spirited pinball tournament among members in our group.
On our following day off, I certainly didn’t fly thousands of miles to try to decipher Swedish TV in my room. I walked down to the train station to head back into Copenhagen; the closest major city accessible from our small countryside village.
With tickets purchased and convenient store pastries eaten, I got lost in the green, lush fields outside my window. About halfway through the journey, the train started going backwards after leaving the current stop. With a panicked look on my face, a woman facing me a few rows up asked if I was going to Copenhagen and I replied, “Yes!”
She reassured me we were headed in the right direction and a wave of relief hit me. Not only was I humbled traveling in a another country, with English not being the primary language, I was struck by the random kindness this stranger choose to share with me.
Everywhere I went, I was trying to document the experience. The festival grounds were no different. A sea of rockers from all over Europe numbering in the thousands would surely make a momentous Instagram story. Working the festival proved to be a wonderful experience. The staff couldn’t have been more efficient, laid-back and helpful. It was a reflection of the Swedish culture I experienced earlier in the trip.
After our set, the main person in charge of the festival’s rental equipment if he’d like any guitar picks as parting gift. Sometimes, these are used a bit like roadie trading cards. He responded, “No the memory is good enough.” A statement I’m still pondering long after I returned to the states.
We spend so much time trying to document the moments we never want to forget, sometimes we forget to live in them while they happen. Driven by fear of missing out. That one revelatory thought, said at the right moment in time, was worth the trip alone. Being happy with what you have. Savor the moment instead of devouring it like fast food; throwing the wrapper out of the window on the way to the next destination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.