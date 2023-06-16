Stories, June 16, 2023

The memories we make are enough. Words and photographs will never give justice to the lived experiences we carry with us. Apart form any practical function, we use these tools to try an quantify the unquantifiable.

At best, our words journaled onto the page, photos snapped on the latest SuperMax Plus Pro 18 phone or a 30-second montage recorded of social media will never accurately capture what it was like to be there. The conversations that were had. Hearing our footsteps resonating on cobblestone streets. Walking by a cafe and hearing two people having a passionate conversation in another language. The details and seemingly transactional moments that end up flavoring the entire meal of life.

