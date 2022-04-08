Experiencing life via the written word is a powerful thing. Reading about someone else’s story can nourish our own perspectives and allow our consciousness to grow.
However, nothing is quite as valuable as being there; seeing, feeling, tasting and absorbing the moment, whatever it may be.
This past weekend, I attended a memorial for musician and recording engineer Joel Hatcher. For those who are unaware, he was a guitarist whose musical roots in the Antelope Valley stretched back decades. As spiritual as he was musical, Hatcher could be found on stage leading a worship band in various churches around the Valley or a dive bar stage, shredding through Blues licks.
When he passed away in April 2020, I wrote a two-part article in tribute to Hatcher, including interviews with loved ones, colleagues and friends.
As with writing about touring, traveling or various adventures in my life, some things can be given away and others must be kept private.
Most of my life is lived off the record. Although, it’s not my place or intent to write about the celebration of life, it was a valuable lesson that I’ve been thinking about since.
Through my writing, I’ve often referenced “It’s A Wonderful Life” in various contexts — particularly, the ending of the movie, when the main character, George Bailey, is shown by Clarence Oddbody, his guardian angel, what life would be like if he was never born.
Oddbody would impart poetic yet simple wisdom such as, “Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?”
At the end of the movie (spoiler alert), Bailey finds a mysterious copy of Tom Sawyer with an inscription from Clarence. “Remember, no man is a failure who has friends.”
It’s rather fitting that at the end of the movie, the only things that mattered were the relationships he maintained with his family and friends. George Bailey gave all he had, at times, when he didn’t have anything to give. Ultimately, the relationships he cultivated in life were more important than money or status.
I appreciate the symbolism of that moment arriving at the end of the film, whether intentional or not.
This concept has been expressed in many works of fiction I’ve written about in various articles. However, it’s not the same as witnessing it first-hand. Moments that are second nature for us could be cherished and remembered by those around us forever: someone’s laugh, the way their face lights up when they speak, the quirky phrases they coined or a number of other aspects that could be viewed as insignificant. The essence of our being can be a grounding, healing, humorous presence for those in our lives who need it most.
The little moments we live in every day can accumulate into a lifetime of impact we can have on those around us. After we’ve gone onto whatever is next, the people who still remain will carry on the spirit.
After this past weekend, I’m certainly more aware of my role in the world. How many times will the forgotten moments impact people forever, both good and bad? How do we spend our time here?
This leads us back to the inevitable, cornball philosophical question, “Why are we here?” Well, apart from discussing humanity collectively, everyone has to find their own answers to that question.
In my life, I find it’s working in service to things greater than myself. In music, this means creating something with my fellow band mates and providing musical support as a bass player. It’s not about being the main focus, it’s about being a pillar for the collective.
In writing, it’s typically about taking someone else’s experience and bringing it to life. Similarly to music, its about arranging words, sentences and ideas in a way that creates a cohesive story.
Everyone has their own gifts to express and share with those around them. It doesn’t have to be a creative pursuit or what we have to offer in the workforce — it’s being a great listener and really hearing what someone has to say, not just waiting for our chance to respond.
It’s sending that message to someone you just thought of and haven’t seen in years or letting someone know you love them without needing an excuse. The famous comedian/actor Robin Williams once said, “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.”
None of us are perfect and it’s likely we’ll fall short of “always.” However, it’s a great mantra to bear in mind navigating through life. Making the effort is a good start. After all, we never know what moments we forget that will impact others for the rest of their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.