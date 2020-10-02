The Village Grille
(661) 942-7760
44303 Sierra Hwy Lancaster
With such an extensive menu for both breakfast and lunch there is something for everyone—the only hard part is the decision; especially, since breakfast is served all day! The list goes on and on from classic breakfast (pork chops, chicken fried steak, corned beef hash, Louisiana hot sausage and eggs) to omelets including crab, shrimp & avocado; skillets, hot cakes, French toast and waffles plus delicious burgers, sandwiches, Mexican and hot entrees such as steak, pasta, chicken and seafood. We were there in the morning and since I’m trying to eat lighter, I chose the poached eggs on an English muffin with a glass of orange juice, while my companion chose the 4x2 special—two scrambled eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage and choice of 2 pancakes or 2 French toast and his choice was pancakes all for only $5.50 from 8-11am. My eggs were perfectly poached—simple and delicate with just the right amount of yolk running over the lightly toasted and buttered muffin. I scooped up the rest of the remaining yolk with the other half of the muffin. I was pleasantly and comfortably full looking forward to whatever was in store for lunch! Open for outside, covered patio dining and take out 7AM-3PM daily.
Fusion Inn Café
661-726-0661
1973 W. Avenue L Lancaster
Fusion is typically the blending of two things, however at Fusion Inn Café, you get a global fusion of cuisine (Italian, Mediterranean, Indian, German, Mexican and American) meeting a global fusion of flavor in each entrée. Our friendly server was very attentive and informed us that they offer a wide variety of both vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.
We shared the channa masala nachos, topping it off with a scoop of tamarind chutney—such incredible flavor packed into every bite. The rest of our order consisted of FIC special salad (broccoli, apple, strawberry, pears, avocado, red onions, sunflower seed, craisins and feta cheese, placed on a bed of leafy greens with mango-lime vinaigrette—so fresh, it’s as if they had their own garden outside. The dressing was just as fresh and had an incredible flavor — sweet with a hint of tartness. Lastly, was the chicken escalone (very similar to German schnitzel—thin slices of marinated chicken breast rolled in seasoned flour, breaded and deep fried), served with salad and French fries)—moist, tender and fried to a perfect golden brown with an incredible flavor. Open 11AM to 8PM Mon.- Thur.; Fri. & Sat till 8:30PM for outside patio dining, take-out & delivery.
Flame Broiler
(661) 941-4340
43403 10th St. West Lancaster
Dedicated to serving delicious, fast and healthy food—eat with no guilt! The menu is very simple and healthy. First you choose mini bowl, regular bowl or plate; then you pick your base—white or brown rice, veggies, rice & veggies or salad; then you pick your protein—chicken (all-natural skinless and for a small additional charge you can substitute for white meat), angus beef (marinated choice), half and half, organic tofu (extra firm, non-GMO, charbroiled)and recently Korean BBQ short ribs were added (yeah, my favorite). I ordered two mini bowls—ribs with veggies and tofu with vies plus half and half plate with brown rice, salad and fruit. I shared with my neighbor Miik and we both were very happy with the variety, only I didn’t share the ribs as I just couldn’t stop devouring that fabulous flavor! Everything was grilled and extremely fresh, the veggies were perfectly cooked and the rice was yummy especially after I drizzled the magic sauce (similar to teriyaki meets soy) all over it. There are three other sauces available—hot, double hot and triple hot; but I tend to go for sweet. Open Monday-Sunday 10:30AM-9PM and Sunday 11AM-8:30PM for take-out, delivery and curbside pick-up.
Bagel Bakery
(661) 471-9052
45024 10th St. W Unit #109 Lancaster
The bagels, muffins and doughnuts were looking so fabulous that I couldn’t make up my mind! Everything is mixed, shaped, boiled and baked in-house the same way for the last 30 years and that is a true testament to great customer service with a great product. Very important—due to their reduced hours, Mon-Fri 7:30AM to noon—plan to get there early for the best selection. I was there last week about 11AM and watched the last two donuts go right out the door—but not to worry I picked out a few bagels, a couple of muffins plus a medium freshly made strawberry flavored cream cheese and called it a day! I cut up everything and shared with my neighbors, keeping half sesame, half cinnamon bagel and half butterscotch muffin for me. It took less than 10 minutes to put smiles on my neighbors faces making my heart happy. The bagels were so soft and yummy with the strawberry cream cheese put it over the top and never mind the incredible flavor of butterscotch running through the middle of the muffin—my taste buds were over the moon. Plenty of other pastries, croissants, coffee, espresso, deli sandwiches and most important—wedding/birthday cakes. Take-out only.
La Palma
Mexican Grill & Cantina
(661) 575-9530
2162 E. Palmdale Blvd. Palmdale
We have quite a number of Mexican restaurants in the Antelope Valley. Here at La Palma, they are taking the extra step—huge outside covered patio dining with misters. Enough space to get your party on, even with social distancing. It is family run and they have fun providing their customers with an authentic experience, even if it has to be outside! Known for their famous carnitas and chicharrons— we were in the mood for more drink—hence, the jumbo strawberry margaritas and less food so we decided to share a three-item combination and were we surprised when the plate arrived at the table. Chicken enchilada,
tamale and shredded beef crunchy taco, oh my. Loaded with refried beans, rice and albondigas soup—it looked like a Mexican fiesta. We definitely had it going on—the drinks were bold, vibrant, sophisticated, refreshing and delicious. Fabulous would explain the combination, as everything was superb. The rich and savory red sauce was so tasty and flavorful, I dipped the chips in it till there was nothing left. I have barely scratched the surface of the extensive menu of wonderful sounding items. Open for outside dining, take-out & delivery Mon.-Thu 11AM-9PM, Fri. till 11PM; Sat. 8AM-11PM; Sun. 8AM-9PM.
Olga’s Naturally; California Kitchen
(661) 941-4075
42815 30th St. W. #111 Lancaster
We have a new natural, healthy and delicious restaurant in Lancaster, serving one-of-a--kind smoothies, salads, regular or plant-based wraps all made from natural and organic ingredients of all creations. The salads—turkey or chicken breast, Caesar, salmon asado, gala and the one I chose—tres colores filled with romaine, bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and feta. This salad was unbelievably yummy, beautifully presented, colorful, refreshing and yummy. The California wraps are similar to the salads only wrapped up in a tomato or wheat tortilla with a nice selection including a Baja chicken or the one I enjoyed—turkey avocado with organic mix, tomatoes, goat cheese, grilled onions & garlic chipotle spread; outstanding! The California plant based/vegan wraps include traditional (avocado, summer veggie and chick’n) plus a few unique—verde, hot desert, portobello Caesar, red beet and quinoa to name a few. As I was waiting for my order, I noticed a smoothie sign with fun and inviting names— green ginger kale, wild berry very good, pina colada, Yuba peach passion, tropical breeze and mine; the mucho mango ginger with pineapple, peach and orange juice. Sweet flavor leading up to a very prominent gingery punch of deliciousness. Open for outside dining and pickup Tue -Sat. 11AM-7PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.