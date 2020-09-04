Roca Del Mar
(661) 940-6304
1020 E. Ave. K Lancaster
Last week I was craving Mexican style shrimp cocktail and Roca del Mar has one of the best—large succulent shrimp and oh my goodness what a delight! It had about 20 or more shrimp with a very delicious juice combined with lime, tomatoes, onions cilantro and topped with avocado similar to a juicy pico de gallo with a ton of tasty shrimp inside. The flavor was over the top and very fresh. I also ordered crab enchiladas Veracruz style for my guy at home—stuffed with seasoned crabmeat, topped with melted cheese, smothered in a delicate green sauce; garnished with sliced avocados, tomatoes, olives and sour cream; served with salad, rice and beans. The green sauce was a little thicker than I have had before and was really quite yummy, not to mention that fabulous flavor of the crab meat blended with the cheese. All the different flavors came together for a real delicious treat. Of course, our meal wouldn’t be complete without one of their excellent giant margaritas and an iced cold beer! We were so happy with our meal and can’t wait to go back. Open daily 11AM-7PM for outside dining and takeout.
Tokyo Steak
2106 E. Palmdale Blvd Palmdale (661) 538-1578
1024 E. Avenue K Lancaster (661)940-5641
Sushi and Teppanyaki are two favorites of mine and now that they are open again, I was able to get my fix! Though, not able to watch the fun cooking show right now, you can still get the finished product which for me is just as important! I dropped by the Palmdale location ordering the streak and shrimp teriyaki combo with grilled veggies, rice and salad plus a California roll and a Mai Tai—oh yeah, it was going to be a fabulous evening. Steak and shrimp were on point—perfectly seasoned and grilled with an exceptional flavor. The roll was not only beautifully presented with bright colors of green and red, but the taste was unbelievable—a myriad of flavors staring with savory, little salty, little sweet and finishing with a spicy kick. With each bite I was able to taste each component blending together crab, avocado, rice, spicy mayo and sriracha; the perfect roll. This may sound unusual, but my favorite ending to any meal at Tokyo Steak is the orange—always perfectly ripe with just the right amount of sweetness and decoratively sliced. Open daily in Palmdale 12:30-8:30PM and Lancaster 12-8PM for takeout only.
The Original Karen’s Kitchen
(661) 943-9117
42123 50th St. West Quartz Hill
Serving up country cookin’ and homestyle meals since 1986—that’s 34 years of yummy food going out the door and last Sunday everything was just that! We started out with a couple of cups of mighty good coffee followed with a tasty three egg, spinach and mushroom omelet topped with Swiss cheese, side of peaches and English muffin for me and yummy eggs benedict with crispy hash browns for my love. Everything was excellent—delicious food, fast and friendly service and a shaded patio with comfortable seats. We looked over the rest of the menu while we were eating looking to see what we were going to order on our next visit which happened to be the following day! We wanted to try the grilled pork chops (a personal favorite) and the burger we had heard so much about—both ridiculously delicious. The sweet corn and corn bread served with my chops are comfort food to me and gave me a warm feeling bite after bite. The 100% fresh hand-pattied burger was a force to be reckoned with. Open Mon.-Sat. 6AM-3PM—Sun.7AM-3PM for outside shaded patio dining, take-out and delivery thru various platforms. 10% Military & Senior discount available.
Get Fresh Café
(661) 726-2025
1122 W. Ave K Lancaster
Get fresh! Get Healthy! Organic based sandwiches, wraps, salads, pizzas and smoothies. Being very hot last week, I wanted something cold, healthy, refreshing and delicious. I chose the spicy egg salad sandwich with organic egg salad, jalapenos, celery and mayonnaise on wheat bread. The flavor was incredible—just the right amount of spicy, seasonings and consistency. It had a fresh, light flavor and I enjoyed every bite even the slight kick at the end. Arissa ordered the raw pesto zucchini noodles topped with tomatoes—the dish was so colorful and the spiraled zucchini looked like pasta. The pesto had an amazing flavor and when mixed with everything else it made for quite a lovely flavored dish; almost too pretty to eat. But, believe me it didn't take her long to finish that off—I barely got a taste, but the bite I had was delicious. She also ordered the green smoothie made up of romaine, celery, banana, coconut water & ice—fresh, delicious and healthy. Great variety, something for everyone and also a wide variety of gluten free and vegan options. Visit them soon—your body will thank you. Open Monday-Saturday 11AM-6:30PM for take-out, limited delivery and outside dining.
Challenger Tap House
Bar & Grill
(661) 418-0056
1048 E. Avenue K Lancaster
Specializing in authentically hand-crafted food and cocktails with over 60 tap handles of beer is what they are all about! Interesting menu full of different style appetizers—Bavarian pretzels, totchos, poutine, garlic truffle fries, mussels, hummus and a few others plus burgers, salads, wings, sandwiches, pastas, steaks and dessert. A great variety of fun and delicious food—something for everyone. We had lunch last week under the covered patio with a complete wind block on all 4 sides very pleasant especially when it was 106 degrees out! I chose the steak salad made with organic and locally sourced vegetables and marinated flank steak—the perfect combination of juicy delicious meat, salad fixins, roasted figs and balsamic dressing. Sunil had the chili cheese fries with a huge amount of ooey, gooey and yummy melted cheese, so much so, that it was dripping over the dish—not to mention all that delicious rich and savory chili with a slight sweet note finish. I would like to go back for dinner and try the 16 oz T-bone steak, pan seared salmon or the linguini with clams, mussels and shrimp—they sound amazing. Open daily 11AM-midnight for outside patio dining, take-out & delivery.
Yogurtland
748 W. Rancho Vista Blvd Palmdale (661) 575-0575
43535 10th St. West Lancaster (661) 723-2030
Real ingredients make the difference, using only creamy, fresh, pure California milk without antibiotics or added hormones. Then, the world’s freshest ingredients are added to bring pure delicious frozen yogurt to your cup for flavors that taste like the real thing. We definitely had that experience Sunday when we stopped for a cup of froyo—key lime pie with strawberry and mango popping boba, fresh sliced strawberries plus a few chocolate chip cookie dough nuggets for me and key lime mixed with blueberry tart, strawberry popping boba and iced animal cookies for him. We both enjoyed having a slice of key lime pie in every spoonful—refreshing flavors of sweet & creamy key lime pie dessert with an added twist; it’s made with coconut milk and completely dairy free! The sweet young man who served us gave his full attention by making sure we were happy with each of our creations, giving us suggestions for our toppings—fruit, candy, cookies, granola, syrups and the like. Everything was clean and completely full service. Palmdale open Mon-Thur 1-9PM; Fri. & Sat. 1-10PM and Lancaster open Mon-Thur 12-9PM; Fri & Sat 12-10PM for outside dining, take-out & delivery.
