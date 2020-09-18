RAWbellion Organic
Cold Pressed Juice
(661) 579-6031
42223 ½ 50th St W. Quartz Hill
Enjoy a little sip of sunshine—committed to serving you with the best and freshest ingredients possible and providing a quality atmosphere where you can shine from the inside out. The shop is brightly lit with a lot of high energy. The owner greets you at the door, she is not only very knowledgeable in natural health and wellness but is paving the way to create a healthier lifestyle, so ,you too will walk away feeling amped about life—I know I did last week when I stopped to pick up a couple bottles and learned more about cold pressed juice—one bottle is equal to 4 pounds of fresh raw fruits and veggies! There are nine with fun names—RAWkins roots, Amethyst Zing ‘R, Green Dreams, TropiKALE Glow, Happy GO Lucky, Gimme Greens, Straight-up CELLery and the two I purchased—Green Lemonade (kale, apple, orange & ginger) and Chakra-to-ME (carrot, apple, orange, pineapple, turmeric & lime). Both were ever so fresh and delicious—I’ll be buying more this week. Organic, RAW, handcrafted, PURE. Open for curbside pickup, walkins and online ordering Mon.-Fri. 9AM-3PM; Sat. 10AM-3PM.
SUGARY DONUTS
(661) 729-6611
43637 15th St West Lancaster
I have been eating donuts for over 60 years with maple bars being my favorite, that equates to a lot of maple bars over the years! Well, last week I had the best one yet! It was so delicious and almost creamy tasting, that half way thru I looked inside to see why, and it was because it was so just so fresh, grease-less and done with extreme perfection and I don’t use those words lightly. They have definitely raised the bar on maple donuts—of course, the rest of the dozen was just as wonderful. I purchased these in late afternoon, so that was even more important as they tasted as if they came right out of the oven. The menu is very typical with cake, glazed, old fashion, bars, twists, cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and bear claws. They also have bagels and cream cheese, muffins and assorted croissants. If you are thirsty—coffee, tea, hot cocoa, orange juice and milk are available or try one of the many blended iced coffees (mocha, vanilla, caramel, java chip, Thai tea, mango and taro) Open Mon.-Fri. 5:30AM-6:30PM; Sat. 5:30AM-6pm for take-out and delivery with Uber eats and Postmates.
MILA’S KUSINA
(661) 949-9696
43633 15th St. West Lancaster
Last week I went in uncharted territory, even for me! I had heard lots of great things regarding this authentic Filipino restaurant, so baby steps, especially when it is something new! I walked up to the counter and looked at all the delicious looking items in the various hot trays—the server was very enthusiastic with a great big smile. They have both a breakfast menu with four items for $6.75 plus tax and an all-day menu with 1-item combo for $5.99 plus tax and 2-item for $8.99 plus tax. Tilapia and lumpia (mini eggrolls) are separate. I chose the BBQ chicken on a stick and pancit or Filipino rice noodles. They rotate items daily with BBQ chicken, BBQ pork, fried tilapia, fried milkfish and pancit every day. Upon opening the box, I was pleasantly surprised—everything looked so fresh had a delightful aroma. I dove into the chicken as I just knew it was going to be good and it exceeded all my expectations—fabulous, flavorful and juicy. The noodles were ridiculously yummy especially with a little sweet & sour sauce. I understand that the lumpia is not only sweet and savory but excellent as well—next visit. Open Mon.-Fri. 7AM-6PM; Sat. 7AM-4PM for take-out and delivery.
AZTECA
Mexican Restaurant
(661) 723-7636
47904 90th St West Antelope Acres
Last week I took a short, scenic drive ending up meeting a few friends for dinner. I’ve been there quite a few times—always enjoying a fabulous meal and this night was no exception. We sat outside on the very large covered patio, with chips and salsa immediately brought to the table—friendly, fast service is always welcoming. I ordered a blended strawberry wine margarita—very cool, refreshing and delicious! For dinner I had one of the great ones—cheese enchilada and chile relleno combo. Corn tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, baked and covered with rich red enchilada sauce, and a nice size roasted poblano chile stuffed with loads of cheese, battered and fried then covered with melted cheese and a savory, red sauce over it. This chile relleno is one of the best in the Valley and I order it almost every time and tonight it definitely didn’t disappoint—absolutely incredible. It is accompanied by fluffy yummy rice and delicious beans that were perfect for dipping my extra chips. Of course, deep fried ice cream for dessert—shared by all four of us—perfect ending to our meal. Open Sun.-Thur. 11AM-8PM; Fri. & Sat. 10AM-9PM for patio dining and take-out.
Dog Haus
(661) 225-9460
1301 W. Rancho Vista Blvd Palmdale
Last week my companion and I met for lunch, we ordered quite a bit of food—SOOO Cali Dog (wild arugula, crispy onions, spicy basil aioli, avocado and tomato), Das Brat (bratwurst, caramelized onions (such a yummy ingredient), whole grain mustard aioli and sauerkraut), Bad Mutha Clucka (beer battered chicken breast, lettuce and pickles topped with miso ranch), Love Boat (tots, Haus chili and Haus slaw), and a cookie, which was any ordinary cookie—it was an amazing White Chocolate Macadamia-made- from-scratch cookie! That being said, we shared everything, each getting half and here is my take on all the wonderful creations—all beef skinless dog; an intriguing mixture, creating a masterpiece of deliciousness. The crisp sauerkraut and robust flavor mixed with the caramelized onions put this rich tasting sausage right over the top. Subtle crunch of chicken and yummy pickle with an Asian flair and lastly—golden fried tots, crispy, tangy slaw with thick, rich chili; a mountain of awesomeness. We washed it all down with a cold and refreshing local craft beer and a wine slushie.Located outside the AV Mall at the front entrance. Open daily 11:00AM-10:00PM patio dining, take-out & delivery for 3 ghost restaurants (breakfast burritos, plant-based & chicken store.
Roca Del Mar
(661) 940-6304
1020 E. Ave. K Lancaster
Last week I was craving Mexican style shrimp cocktail and Roca del Mar has one of the best—large succulent shrimp and oh my goodness what a delight! It had about 20 or more shrimp with a very delicious juice combined with lime, tomatoes, onions cilantro and topped with avocado similar to a juicy pico de gallo with a ton of tasty shrimp inside. The flavor was over the top and very fresh. I also ordered crab enchiladas Veracruz style for my guy at home—stuffed with seasoned crabmeat, topped with melted cheese, smothered in a delicate green sauce; garnished with sliced avocados, tomatoes, olives and sour cream; served with salad, rice and beans. The green sauce was a little thicker than I have had before and was really quite yummy, not to mention that fabulous flavor of the crab meat blended with the cheese. All the different flavors came together for a real delicious treat. Of course, our meal wouldn’t be complete without one of their excellent giant margaritas and an iced cold beer! We were so happy with our meal and can’t wait to go back. Open daily 11AM-7PM for outside dining and takeout.
