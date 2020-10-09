PRIMO CAFÉ
(661) 951-7288
44599 Valley Central Way Lancaster
Last week we stopped by for lunch and were escorted outside to a very large patio—half covered and half with umbrellas which is where we sat with plenty of shade. After looking over the menu with a very nice selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner items we decided on the crispy jalapeno burger, chicken kebab plate and two beers—this was going to be one delicious lunch! Let’s start off with the burger—crispy fried jalapenos, cheddar & jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and onions made up this fabulous burger and I do mean fabulous. Everything about it was perfect—perfectly char grilled plus the two cheeses melted together made for a delightful flavor then combined with the sweetness of the onions and the heat from the jalapenos and voila you have the perfection. Two nice-sized chicken skewers, rice pilaf, Greek salad, hummus and pita bread made up the kabob plate. The presentation was beautiful—eight giant pieces of deliciously seasoned and very juicy meat, fluffy and flavorful rice, plus, the hummus with warm pita bread was top notch. The salad was quite delicious—crisp romaine with lots of feta cheese, Greek olives and tomatoes. Open daily 7AM-8PM for take-out, delivery and outside patio dining.
California Fish Grill
(661) 450-2512
744 W. Rancho Vista Blvd. Ste A Palmdale
I was reading their story online and afterwards, couldn’t wait to have lunch with a few friends now that the outside patio is open. They believe it should be easy to enjoy healthy, delicious seafood, at a great price, as often as you want! The process is still the same as it was—order at the counter, only now they bring the food outside to your table. There are grilled specialties and salads as well as coastal tacos, Cali bowls and a few classics—fish & chips, calamari and fried shrimp or catfish served with kaleslaw and French fries. I chose the shrimp skewers cooked in seasoned olive oil on top of a bed of power greens—kale, quinoa, tomato-cilantro mix and pickled onions drizzled with lime vinaigrette—Excellent! Four huge, char grilled, juicy, seriously delicious seasoned shrimp drizzled with a ridiculously good dressing that tingled my every taste bud. So, if you are looking for fresh wild-caught or farm-raised fish chock full of omega-3s, lean protein and essential nutrients, then go ahead, indulge and liberate the love of seafood. Open daily Sun. thru Wed. 11AM-9PM; Thur. thru Sat. 11AM-9:30PM for pick-up, delivery and outside covered patio dining.
Raizel Ramen
(661) 878-8847
2250 E. Palmdale Blvd Palmdale
Last week during that hot spell—I know, every week is a hot spell, I was craving a particular flavor, kind of sesame-ish and teriyaki all rolled into one. I remembered eating delightful dishes of cold noodle ramen and teriyaki chicken bowl, so I placed an order to pick-up and in less than 20 minutes it was cooked, bagged and ready to go! A bed of soft, curly cold noodles with a creamy, sweet sesame sauce blended into a delicate, smooth, fabulous flavor—add bamboo shoots, green onions, hard-boiled egg and barbecue pork and voila—an irresistible revelation is born! This was exceptional with such a welcoming mixture of sweet and saucy noodles!
Whether it be a rice bowl, a noodle bowl or a veggie bowl, entrée bowls are always just good comfort food and you can always count on them to be loaded with goodness and this one was on point. The chicken was perfectly grilled, seasoned and juicy—what a treat! The rice was exceptional- infused with sweet rice vinegar, it made for a soft, sticky, sweet taste to complement the savory flavor of the chicken. Open for take-out and delivery Sun., Tue-Sat 11AM-3PM & 5-9PM; Fri & Sat. till 9:30 closed Monday.
Regency Theatres
BLVD Cinemas
(661) 726-1537
742 W. Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster
It’s showtime, not! However, you can still get your favorite movie snacks, curbside to go. I was so excited to discover that the BLVD cinema is open Thursday thru Saturday 4-8PM serving all my favorite goodies and at discounted prices. Yeah and if you are anything like me you have been craving that fabulous buttered popcorn, as well. I miss going to the movies, but I really miss the popcorn even more. There is nothing like it—the aroma that makes it irresistible, the salt or for me the extra salt and the butter drizzled on each and every kernel so that every bite has the same great taste. Best of all, the large tub with a lid is only $5 and the pillow (4.5 tubs) is $20. You can also purchase a bottle of butter, $4, candy, $2; large ICEE’s, $3.50, ice cream, $3 plus nachos, pretzels, black angus dogs and churro donuts, $4 each. I picked up some goodies for my granddaughter, and managed to not only keep some for myself, but also enjoyed the cherry ICEE on the drive home—so happy! Payment is contactless—credit cards only, so order in person or online app.formovietickets.com
Azteca Restaurant
Fine Mexican Food
310-831-7777
814 W. Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster
Everything, and I mean everything, is made from scratch—freshness is what this restaurant prides itself in and that is exactly what I received last week when picking up our dinner to go. We ordered chile relleno and shredded beef crispy taco combination, two taquitos al a carte and two margaritas —Stuffed green chile breaded, fried and covered in a delicious, savory red sauce with a very unique and wonderful flavor. My taco was just as I ordered it, no cheese extra lettuce and scrumptious. Let’s not forget the fabulous Spanish rice and lovely refried beans topped with melted cheese—heaven in a take-out container! The taquitos were made from corn tortillas stuffed with moist, tender, well-seasoned chicken, fried to a golden brown in 100% vegetable oil, were practically greaseless and topped with house-made, cold, refreshing and absolutely delicious guacamole. What made our dinner truly special was the authentic vibe and the cold, refreshing strawberry margaritas were delicious as Esperanza makes a mean drink! Open for breakfast lunch and dinner Tuesday thru Sunday 8AM-6PM; closed Monday— take-out and outside dining, catering and for something really different, Azteca has their own taco truck to make any party more fun.
FloraDonna Cakery
(661) 510-0480
706 W. Lancaster Blvd “Sweet” 103, Lancaster
They have the “sweetest” saying on facebook—2 broke girls just trying to simply make people happy with sugar throughout our community!” They have done a great job over the last years donating sweets to many different fund-raising events. I commissioned a sweet 16 birthdate cake using a euphoria theme and it was exactly as we anticipated, flavor and all—kudos! When picking up the cake, I just couldn’t leave without taking some sweets home to try for myself—brownie, almond croissant, cake ends with salted caramel frosting, biscotti, small chocolate cupcake, pineapple Dole frozen yogurt and a special baked dog bone for my daughter’s dog. I was in heaven grabbing little bits of the brownie on my way home. I dove into the yogurt as soon as I walked in the door—as after all, I wouldn’t want it to melt. The flavor brought me back to my last trip to Disneyland as it is an exact duplicate. I used to biscotti to dip in my coffee the following day as well as the croissant. Everything was scrumptious. The cinnamon rolls and Danish looked wonderful, I’ll have to try on another day. Open Mon.-Wed. 11AM-6PM; Thur. till 7PM; Fri. & Sat. till 8PM for pick-up, outside dining and delivery.
