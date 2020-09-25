Outback Steakhouse
(661) 274-9607
1061 W. Rancho Vista Blvd Palmdale
An Australian-inspired steakhouse serving up a variety of unbeatable steak cuts complemented by delicious choices of chicken, ribs, seafood and pasta at a price for everyone. This statement rang true on my recent visit, sitting under a very large tent on a cool summer’s eve. We ordered two huckleberry hooch moonshine cocktails under the “Big Sips”—22oz. mug for $14 apiece! Hand-shaken Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine with muddled seasonal berries, orange, pineapple and cranberry juice. We definitely Aussied-up as they were big, refreshing, delicious and packed a wallop—I would say Mmm mmm good! We were having so much fun with the drinks that we decided to share an entrée—11 ounces of center cut sirloin to be exact. Tender, lean, hearty and full of flavor plus we added grilled shrimp—six, plump, juicy, seasoned and grilled with their own signature BBQ sauce; Aus-some! We finished our dinner with a house salad and homestyle mashed potato—perfect comfort food and yummy. Great evening—perfect weather, delicious drinks and fabulous food—next time we will leave room for one of the fabulous desserts. Open for outside covered patio dining, curbside pickup (outbackonlineordering.com) and delivery thru DoorDash and UberEats Sunday-Thursday 11AM-9PM; Friday and Saturday 11AM-10PM.
Dragon Garden
(661) 273-5588
40162 10th St. West Palmdale
Last week while sitting at home my taste buds were screaming CHINESE, so I went online to DoorDash and ordered a feast! Three-item combo— teriyaki chicken, orange chicken and beef with broccoli with half rice and half chow Mein and honey walnut shrimp. Then did what any food reviewer would do: I tried a bite of everything and then finished up with had half fried rice and half chow Mein and both of these two items were wonderful. Perfectly cooked flavorful noodles with cabbage shreds— fried rice with just the right amount of peas, carrots and egg; Yummy. Very tender and juicy chicken covered in delicious teriyaki sauce and the orange chicken proved to be excellent as well—lightly battered and dipped in a sweet and tangy marmalade sauce. My next flavor was beef and broccoli—tasty and tender beef with the broccoli cooked to perfection and covered with a rich and savory brown gravy; 2 thumbs up. I saved my favorite dish for last—creamy, finger-licking delicious coconut shrimp—large and plump fried to a beautiful golden brown and covered in a wonderful sweet coconut milk sauce; off the charts fabulous. Everything was fresh and delicious. Open daily 11AM-8:30PM for take-out and delivery.
Sweetie Pie Donuts
(661) 943-9922
2853 W. Ave. L Lancaster
What goes best with coffee? You guessed it—DONUTS! And, boy there sure are quite a few at this little donut haven. I picked up a dozen to share with my neighbors, who were thrilled at the idea of partaking on these little beauties. There were glazed, twists, maple bars, old fashion, sprinkled, lemon filled, cinnamon crunch and even one with icing and nuts. Everyone was happy and excited including me—I mean, really who doesn’t like donuts! All of them were light, fluffy and delicious. The service is spot on and they bend over backwards to make you happy, so much so, that if they run out of filled donuts, they will fill one for you right there on the spot. If you are an apple fritter kind of person, you might want to try one as they are chock full of fresh diced apples just waiting to be devoured. And, if you are feeling lucky you can purchase a lottery ticket but most importantly, they only take CASH, so don’t forget your cash stash! Besides donuts there are muffins, croissants (ham & cheese, cream cheese & strawberry cream cheese) plus coffee, hot cocoa and other assorted beverages. Open for take-out and delivery daily 4AM-8PM.
Guido’s at the Hangar
(661) 256-1236
4001 Knox Ave. Rosamond
Where can you go to enjoy delicious Italian food with a beautiful scenic view? Well, that answer would be Guido’s at the Hangar—Rosamond Sky park! They are a scratch kitchen serving handmade, delicious Italian cuisine. I had dinner there last week with my guy and as we entered the restaurant, we immediately noticed an enticing aroma reminiscent of a day in Italy with the scent of garlic all around us. We immediately ordered a margarita, a glass of wine and an appetizer—cheese bites. After enjoying our drinks, we finished our dinner order—antipasto salad and spaghetti with meat sauce served with garlic bread and minestrone soup. Let’s start with the amazing cheese bites—Guido’s came up with an idea that is so brilliant—medium sized dough balls stuffed with cheese then baked and rolled in garlic, olive oil and parmesan cheese. These cheeseballs should be called amazeballs as they were absolutely amazing. Next, came the antipasto—a beautiful selection of rich salad greens, cheeses, cured meats and tomatoes served with a very delicious house-made creamy Italian dressing which complimented the salad. Pasta cooked to perfection—deeply flavorful and richly tomatoey. Open fkor air-conditioned covered patio dining, take-out and delivery 11AM-9PM Tuesday-Sunday; closed Monday.
Love Ramen
(661) 722-5516
2787 W. Ave. L Lancaster
I love anything with cooked eel and my eyes will find something with eel as long as I’m at a Japanese restaurant, so I wasn’t surprised when I spotted the Unagi Don—grilled eel filet over a bed of warm, steamed rice seasoned and topped with a sweet soy-based glaze and a colossal amount of cooked veggies. I was very impressed. Fresh, moist, sweet, savory and melt-in-your mouth all at the same time—fabulous. Since this is a ramen place, let me tell you all about the variety of ramen available—Tonkotsu (12-hour slow boiled pork bone based), Vegetable with a variety of ingredients; Specialty (very unique); Tori (8-hour slow boiled whole chicken broth), Mazesoba (Japanese dry soup less ramen) plus a list of small plates, main plates, rice bowls, milk shakes and desserts. I couldn’t make up my mind, so I chose a more traditional tori ramen—Wonton Chicken filled to the brim with hot steamy broth, marinated pan-fried chicken, hard-boiled egg, spinach, green onions, seaweed and of course, lots of noodles! A beautiful presentation, delightful aroma and a lovely flavor. Open for pick-up and delivery Tue.- Thu. 11AM-2:30PM & 4-9PM; Fri. & Sat 11AM-2:30PM & 4-10PM; Sun. 12-9PM.
Waba Grill
(661) 522-3282
43633 10th St. West Ste 101 Lancaster
An LA original now showing up in Lancaster! “Our mission is to serve the best, fusion grilled food with healthy, quality ingredients” I feel they achieved that mission last week when I gave them a try. I ordered online and it was packed, bagged and ready when I arrived. The inside was clean, servers were friendly and courteous and the food was ridiculously delicious. We ordered the chicken plate (served on a bed of half brown and half white rice, side salad and fruit) and a shrimp bowl (served on a bed of half white and half brown rice). The chicken was ever so juicy and full of flavor with the jumbo, plump, succulent shrimp tasting incredible. I can’t wait to go back and try the steak, tofu and actually, just about everything! Serving fresh, boneless, skinless, chicken, ribeye cuts of steak, wild caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu plus dumplings, signature house chicken and Asian chicken salad, with a healthy value meal for the calorie counter. Eat smart, be healthy and, don’t forget to add a half-ocado (avocado) to any entrée. Open daily 10:30AM-10PM for pick-up, curbside and delivery available on wabagrill.com. Drive-thru till 11PM.
