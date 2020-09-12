California Hot Dog Company
Hot Dog Cart
(661) 900-3399
Hot dogs are hotdogs; aren’t they? Well, maybe not—I found the most delicious gourmet hotdogs while visiting the Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co. This hot dog cart truly did not disappoint—six different styles, gourmet toppings, ¼ lb. all beef dogs for just $6. There is the California dog with shredded lettuce, shredded Colby jack mix, avocado sauce, creamy ranch and bacon bits, pizza dog, chili dog, sweet apple dog filled with sweet apple-raspberry slaw and red apple slices, blue buffalo with—you guessed it—bleu cheese crumbles, bacon chunks and a kickin’ buffalo sauce and the one we chose, Chicago dog—dill pickle spear, sweet relish, tomato, onion bits, a secret ingredient (celery salt) and yes, if you have never experienced a little celery salt on a hot dog you are missing out! This dog was so darn delicious that we shared a second one—each bite bringing such joy to our taste buds. The regular menu features a nice variety with new and creative dogs to keep it interesting—the southwestern, rainbow carrot and even a sushi dog! Located Saturdays at LCB (Local Craft Beer) and Sundays at the winery 12noon till they sell out. Check them out on fb for schedule.
Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co.
(661) 822-9233
26977 Cummings Valley Rd Tehachapi
On the website it states “Our winemaking and vineyard teams are proud to carry on our founder’s mandate to always strive higher, to pursue a goal of excellence, and move forward with wines that break barriers and open new frontiers.” We found that to be true as we walked up to a beautiful, outdoor patio venue. The owners and servers treat you like family, walking around. talking about the different wines and giving everyone a very nice experience. The wine list consists of three silver and three bronze medal winning estate wine—primitive, other reds, whites and even a Pino Gris (brut) sparkling. We chose a bottle of 2018 Viognier—full bodied with a lush, soft character, perfumed aromatic quality, oily texture, lime-tangerine note and a creamy almondy finish. We enjoyed the taste and finished off the entire bottle. Situated on 60 acres overlooking the Cummings valley, it is the ideal location for all things wine and more. The grounds are just beautiful and perfect to sit back, relax, share a bottle of wine on the cool shady patio, have a tasty lunch and enjoy the surrounding view. Open Saturday and Sunday 12noon-6pm or check them out at www.tehachapiwineandcattlecompany.com.
Triassic Legacy Vineyards
(661) 822-5341
Corner of Hwy 202 & Cummings Valley Rd. Tehachapi
This very scenic wine tasting room and vineyard is nestled deep in the Tehachapi mountains and tucked into the most beautiful golden, rolling foothills. Tehachapi is uniquely blessed with four distinct seasons, each with its own spice and flavor. Last Friday we stopped in for the Friday wine dinner put on in conjunction with Mossner Farms. We enjoyed a glass of our favorite drink, the daily fizz—sparkling almond meets the daily red! Naturally fermented with pure almond flavor added—a very clean wine appreciated by Champagne lovers topped with a splash of the daily red—versatile medium bodied blend of cab, zin and Syrah creating a unique and delightful flavor. What a beautiful evening filled with great conversation, delicious food and drink with a gorgeous view.
In addition to the sparkling almond, they have a nice list of reds and whites plus seven wonderful estate grown award winning wines—Double Gold for the 2015 Zinfandel, a Gold for the 2015 Syrah, silver awards for the 2016 & 2017 Viognier and the Triassic Big Bang, Bronze awards for the 2017 Lot 2 Viognier, and the Triassic Rocks. Open Fri, Sat, Sun 11-6pm with outside patio seating and wine take out.
Mill Street Kitchen & TehachaPie
(661) 827-7558
208 S. Mill St. Tehachapi
There are quite a few gems in the jewelry box of Tehachapi and this one stands out just a little brighter! Walking inside you find yourself in a quaint and tranquil little gift shop with the sweet aromas of a bakery. Walls are lined with gourmet oils and vinegars; flavored shrubs; organic spices; red, blue and yellow popcorn kernels; sauces of all kinds, crackers, coffee and teas—some all wrapped up in beautiful gift baskets and some to pick up for yourself as I did—tea pops, jalapeno raspberry jelly, autumn spice tea and a few other items made it into my bag! I also purchased ready to heat and eat dinners—chicken pot pie and kielbasa with veggies and scalloped potatoes plus a slice of lavender cheesecake for dessert. Ridiculously delicious, I must say—from the creamy, moist chicken to the yummy potatoes to everything in between with a two-thumbs up on the cheesecake tasted and enjoyed by all! We had a cup of tea after, and our taste buds were in heaven. Bakery, kitchen and gift shop open Sat., Mon. & Tue. 10AM-5PM; Wed. – Fri. 10AM-6PM and Sun 1-3PM with outside bistro tables and chairs for dessert.
Moessner Farm
Café & Store
(661) 821-0924
25000 Bear Valley Road
Tehachapi
If you have never taken a beautiful drive to Tehachapi, then you need to do it soon. I go up quite regularly during the summer to escape the heat and enjoy some of the culinary delights. Two weeks ago, I dropped in for one of the delicious sandwiches I’ve come to know and love—Rueben classic…tender pastrami, Swiss cheese, Moessner’s own sauerkraut on grilled rye bread with Thousand island dressing. Need I say more—not only is this one of my all-time favs but it was also incredibly delicious. Two of the key elements in a good Rueben is lean meat and the dressing—however if you want it to be off the charts then you need a fabulous sauerkraut, and this homemade version was just the ticket. I followed it with a freshly baked cherry turnover—sweet, light, flakey and delightful. I cannot walk out of this café without one as they are quite yummy. This is a farm to table, family run business using fresh ingredients to create a delicious, nutritious and affordable meal—fresh grilled sandwiches, soups, salads, pastries and cookies. Catering for all occasions and open Fri.-Sun. 12-6PM with beautiful outside dining in the garden.
Tehachapi Local Craft Beer
(661) 822-2337
365 Enterprise Way, suite G Tehachapi
Tucked back in the industrial park you will find an awesome little brewery serving up delicious craft beer with over twenty pour handles plus a great selection of excellent beers and a refrigerated case full of locally canned and bottled beer and a nice variety of hard seltzers. We stopped by to check it out and were greeted by two very friendly servers who proceeded to give us the lay of the land. I wanted to try the “Ermahgerd Slurshy”—8 % sour with black currant, passion fruit and strawberry fluff, made with real fruit and tons of love. Awesome beer, love the sourness to it, not too sweet and definitely a sipping beer. My love had “The Hype is Real”—8.5% NE DIPA; unfiltered, super hoppy and rich in texture, he totally loved it. So many choices, so little time—looks like another trip is in order, Outside beer garden, kids and dogs on a leash welcome. Great beer, great friends, great times! Open Monday-Thursday 4-10PM, Friday 2-midnight, Saturday 12-midnight and Sunday 12-10PM. Beer to go—growlers, crowlers and cans (off site consumption only). A meal must be purchased (pizza during the week, food trucks on the weekends) to drink on site.
