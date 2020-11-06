The Workz Restaurant
(661) 206-7884
1748 E. Ave J
Lancaster
Quality, cleanliness and good service has been their motto for the last 5 years and that’s a great motto to have! I called in my order last week and it was ready in 10 minutes—one cheeseburger combo, one hamburger combo and one pastrami sandwich combo. Oh my, the aroma was tantalizing my taste buds as I drove home. I couldn’t wait to dive into the deliciousness. It was everything I thought it would taste like and more—juicy pastrami piled high inside that soft roll, slathered in mustard with extra pickles; pure heaven with French fries fried to a crisp golden brown. The yummy cheeseburger had just the right amount of condiments including a very tasty Thousand Island dressing. Lots of wonderful items don the menu from traditional breakfast items including omelets, pancakes and French toast to burritos, waffles and everything in between. Burgers, salads, south of the border and appetizers round out the menu with a variety of loaded fry combinations. If you are looking for something sweet, try one of smoothies, Frappuccino, shakes or maybe try a root beer float or a banana split—whatever you decide, you can’t go wrong. Open daily 7AM-10PM for take-out and delivery—order online www.theworkzrestaurant.com.
Big Shots Bar & Grill
(661) 948—0115
227 W. Pillsbury St.
Lancaster
A premium bar with an incredible menu featuring New York style pizza with fresh-made dough, Sandz & Subz (burgers, Italian cold cuts, tuna, BLT) Dinnerz (lasagna, fish & chips, spaghetti & meatballs, Norwegian salmon) and Dessertz (cheesecake, chocolate & carrot). We called in our order of mushroom & olive pizza, fried spaghetti and a side of meatballs with a dinner salad rounding out the dinner—all excellent choices, all beyond fabulous. My hats off to the chef, as the fried spaghetti was out of this world—the last time I had this was from my father-in-law’s restaurant over 15 years ago and I never thought I would taste that wonderful flavor again! Peppers, onions & mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese, sauce and spaghetti all fried together and topped with parmesan cheese—try it, you will love it! They offer a Monday Night Special—1 topping pizza & Bud draft, $10 plus happy hour all day $3.50 PBR and $1 OFF draft beer and appetizers, then sit down at one of the many, and I do mean many, tables under the gigantic tent and watch the game on any one of the 6 big screen TV’s! Open daily 12PM-2AM for take-out, delivery and heated outdoor dining.
Applebee’s Grill & Bar
(661) 266-9100
39720 N. 10th St West
Palmdale
Full-service chain bar & grill providing hearty American eats in an informal setting and now it is really informal—outside under a tent with hay bales all around, almost like a country fair. I enjoying dining there last week with my granddaughter—we had the 2 for $22; two 6oz top sirloin steaks, garlic mashed for her and steamed broccoli for me plus spinach and artichoke dip to share. We started with the dip that was full of flavor, creamy and topped with parmesan cheese and served with freshly made white corn tortilla chips—very good and we didn’t stop until every morsel was gone! Lightly seasoned USDA select was not only cooked to perfection but juicy, tender and delicious as well. Both sides were ever so yummy—just wished we would have had room left over for one of the amazing sounding desserts. The menu has quite a bit to offer—fabulous drinks of the alcohol nature plus appetizers, salads, steaks, ribs, various chicken dishes, pasta, seafood, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, irresist-a-bowls, kid’s menu and family bundle meals serving anywhere from 4-8 people. Open Sunday thru Thursday 11AM-10PM; Friday & Saturday till 11PM for outdoor dining, online ordering, takeout, delivery, catering and car side to go.
Fresa Bakery
(661) 266-8868
2021 E. Palmdale Blvd.
Palmdale
Right now, they are only offering shortbread cookies with sprinkles and almond cookies to purchase but don’t let that stop you as their fabulous cakes (are still available to order and pick up. Golden brown, buttery, crispy and have tons of almond flavor plus an almond in the center is what these almond cookies are made of and the sprinkled cookies have that addicting flavor of their own. You put one in your mouth and just as it finishes melting, you are ready for another and another and another until that dozen is gone and you are looking for more. These little gems are supremely buttery and rich in vanilla—soft but not chewy, just the perfect little bite of deliciousness. I have ordered the tres leches cake (soaked in three kinds of milk) with strawberries and the popular white cake with fruit and almonds for many birthdays over the years and they are always so light, fluffy and ever so moist, in fact all their cakes are wonderful. This little bakery has been here in Palmdale for over 20 years—always delivering the same great taste. Open for pick up only Tuesday thru Friday 9:30AM-7PM; Saturday 9AM-7:30PM and Sunday 10AM-6PM; closed Monday.
Ramen Boy
Noodle House
(661) 582-6161
2073 W. Ave. K
Lancaster
Noodles, noodles and more noodles with a little rice on the side! There are quite a few options from Donkotsu Paitan—pork broth, pork chashu, flavored egg, bean sprouts, green onion, wood eared mushrooms, seaweed, corn & red ginger to Tempura Udon—deep-fried shrimp and vegetables in chicken broth and udon noodles with various rice bowls thrown in, followed by Japanese appetizers and a roll or two (spicy tuna & California)! We googled a few items but there are plenty
of pictures on the menu. We had tori miso (chicken broth, chicken chashu plus the same ingredients above), chicken bowl (grilled teriyaki chicken, veggies and rice, edamame and the heart attack (deep fried jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna, cream cheese, spicy mayo & eel sauce). Wow, everything was so delicious and the perfect dinner for a chilly night. The soup was thick, creamy and full of yumminess, the bowl was sweet and savory with deliciously grilled and seasoned chicken. We sat under the tent that holds about 6 tables and had a very enjoyable hot meal. The beverages include imported beer, sake, milk & flavored teas, smoothies and frappes. Open daily Sun.-Thu 11AM-9PM; Fri. & Sat. till 10PM take-out and outside dining.
Donut Inn
(661) 273-9669
957 E. Palmdale Blvd.
Palmdale
It was about 8PM and we were in Palmdale and I had this brilliant idea to stop for donuts. I can’t remember the last time I had a craving for a donut in the evening, but none the less we stopped. Since they close at 10 there wasn’t a huge selection left, so we cleaned them out barely managing to get a dozen. We were intrigued by the giant maple cinnamon roll and the giant foot-shaped chocolate glazed, and I do mean giant. Both of those were absolutely delicious, a small piece at a time and even after three days, they were still yummy. Chocolate and glazed old fashioned and a few assorted cake donuts finished off the dozen. An old fashioned has never been my first, second or even my third choice as I’m usually drawn to the maple bar or plain glazed, but I’ve since fallen in love with these little guys—who knew? Extra crispy and extra delicious on the outside, sweet and buttery on the inside—my mouth is salivating just thinking about it! Hot coffee drinks, iced coffee, smoothies, bagels, muffins and croissants are available. Open for take-out daily 5AM-10PM, but get there early before they sell out! Cash only
