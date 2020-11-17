REVIEW 11/13
Mama’s Seafood Kitchen
(661) 992-8233
906 E. Palmdale Blvd.
Palmdale
Not one but two Mama’s Kitchen’s just around the corner from each other—one is take-out only and the other is take-out, delivery and limited outside tables to enjoy your favorite pupusas, mama’s fries and nachos, menudo or any other of the wonderful items on the menu. We ordered take out—ceviche, chicken enchilada plate, the best birria tacos and two bottles of Modelo. Delicious pieces of fish and shrimp swimming in a delightful sea of lime juice, tomatoes, onions and oh yes, my favorite herb; cilantro. It comes with a flat fried tortilla shell, but I prefer to just scoop it up with a spoon! Did I mention how much I enjoyed it—everyone else at the table knew as I didn’t even share one bite. The enchiladas with that wonderful Mexican cheese and covered in salsa verde, was another favorite—made with love from scratch. I just love the taste of tomatillo—zesty, tangy with an underlying taste of hearty green chiles, delicioso. Sweet, sour, slightly spicy and savory are what I tasted as I dipped first in the consume’, then bit into my birria taco. The meat was juicy, tender an absolutely delicious. Open daily 8AM-9PM; Sun. till 7PM with daily specials, breakfast, lunch & dinner.
Jaru House
(661) 266-8828
1823 E. Palmdale Blvd.
Palmdale
From traditional Chinese favorites to fresh new tasting Japanese creations, everything is made fresh, right before your eyes and served fresh in a casual way. We found that to be quite true upon our arrival last week. This little gem was hopping with socially distanced people ordering or waiting for their orders—definitely a happening place with a great upbeat vibe. We ordered pineapple chicken—a very tasty classic dish; sweet, savory and easy on the palate. All the vegetables were fresh, crisp and covered in a delicious sauce that mixed well together to create a pleasing flavor. We also ordered the double shrimp roll—sweet, fresh, colorful, creative, beautiful to look at and very fun to enjoy—definitely worth ordering and absolutely fabulous. To finish out our order we had boba milk tea—lightly iced with the taste of green tea and milk plus the fun of sipping the boba from the giant straw. From hot entrees to salad, sushi rolls, boba tea and fruit smoothies—you just won’t find a fresher, faster or more affordable meal. Family meals plus reasonably priced assorted trays feeding 10-12 people from sushi to tempura to traditional Chinese entrees plus rice, chow Mein and veggies. Open daily 11AM-9PM for take-out and delivery.
Poke Junction
(661) 441-0240
38745 N. Tierra Subida Ave #105
Palmdale
I recently wrote a review on poke and here I find myself once again at another delicious poke restaurant—they just keep reeling me in! We have a whole sea of yummy, delicious fish available right here in the AV. This locally owned family business has a passion for poke giving a healthier alternative and offering fresh Hawaiian food with a unique so-CAL twist, using the highest quality and freshest ingredients to ensure a delicious, flavorful meal every time and, so it was last week when Arissa and I enjoyed an absolutely scrumptious meal. We each ordered the single scoop—she chose brown rice, spicy crab & shrimp, then doused it in fire sauce with green & red bell peppers, scallions and topped it off with crumbled hot Cheetos, wasabi and soy sauce. One bite of this tasty, as well as, spicy treat was a little overpowering for me, and she learned that sometimes wasabi should be poured a little at a time! Mine, on the other hand was more on the sweet and mildly spicy side—complete with spicy shrimp & crab, crab salad, cucumbers, extra masago, spicy mayo & eel sauce—simple, understated and excellent! New chicken breast bowl coming soon. Open daily 10AM-9PM take-out and delivery.
McCoy’s Donuts
(661) 266-0724
3053 Rancho Vista Blvd.
Palmdale
Earlier today on this cold brisk day, I ventured out in search of a new place for donuts. As a maple bar aficionada, I try many different donut shops looking for that perfect one. On this particular day, however I stumbled upon something new—the ever so delicious chocolate chip donut. This is no ordinary donut; it is a rather large square raised donut topped with chocolate icing and chocolate chips—but what you don’t see is all the chocolate chips on the inside as you take your first bite! It is a chocolate lover’s dream! All the donuts were fresh and yummy and my neighbors were delighted to share in the bounty—especially Pat who just loves an apple fritter and Miik, who loves the chocolate cream. As I was eyeing the menu board, I noticed the various lunch croissants, especially the spicy Cajun shrimp—lunch next week! Before I finished my order, I asked for a mocha cappuccino, which just hit the spot warming me up as I walked out to my car. Assorted breakfast croissants, bagels and iced drinks with various boba flavors are available as well. Open for take-out and delivery Monday thru Friday 4:30AM-1PM; Saturday & Sunday 5AM-1PM with great tasting donuts and excellent service.
Sub Machine
(661) 945-5030
2064 W. Ave. J
Lancaster
It’s cold and its lunchtime for three teenagers and myself—what do we eat? Subs for them and a salad for me and what a great idea. Pastrami, meatball, Capone and antipasto and as their slogan says, “so good, it’s criminal.” The half-pound famous pastrami was fresh, lean and moist. Chopped pickles, an added bonus, no wonder they call it famous. The assorted meats on the Capone were absolutely delicious, each having its’ own distinct taste with the provolone cheese adding its’ own wonderful flavor making it a most delightful sandwich. You won’t want to go another day without experiencing this amazing meaty, saucy, cheesy, meatball sub with fresh-made savory marinara sauce giving it a flavor not to be reckoned with. Tender, juicy meatballs, delicious marinara sauce with subtle sweet notes and a sprinkling of parmesan cheese. The antipasto was served with fresh bread and butter and what a magnificent salad it was—so many different tasty items mixed together with Submachine’s very own house-made dressing. This was no ordinary salad, the large, heaping mound of salami was incredible—going on for days! Meat and cheese platters, party ring and 6-feet subs—perfect for the holidays. Open Mon. thru Sat. 8AM-8PM; Sun. 9AM-7PM for take-out, deliver and limited outside seating.
Chili’s Grill & Bar
(661) 945-1502
43510 10th St. West
Lancaster
Birthday lunch for my dear friend Kimmy—what a treat! ‘Ritas for the both of us—tropical sunrise and grand coconut; did you know they are shaken 25 times? Who, knew—so refreshing and delicious? We sat under the tent outside and even though there were lunch break combos and bottomless soup and chili, we chose to—big mouth bites (4 mini burgers with bacon, American cheese, sauteed onions and house-made-ranch) and a fancy Caribbean salad (pineapple, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, red & green bell peppers, green onions, my favorite herb—cilantro drizzled with honey-lime dressing). There were many options from salads, burgers and sandwiches to pastas, steaks, sizzling fajitas, fresh Mex, baby back ribs, smokehouse combos and the list goes on including $25 meal for two plus family platters for the holidays. Let me just tell you everything was absolutely scrumptious—large succulent grilled shrimp with a lovely tasting salad dressing; of course, the cilantro gave it a nice pop. The burgers were amazing—understated with the sauteed onions putting it over the top. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, the chocolate molten cake with vanilla ice cream arrived—chocolate heaven. Open Sun. thru Thu. 11AM-10PM; Fri & Sat till 11PM for to-go/take-out, curbside, delivery and patio dining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.