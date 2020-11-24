Deep Sea
The Original Poke
(661) 718-1335
5022 W. Ave. N
Palmdale
Once again, I found myself eating poke as it’s such a healthy, easy, quick and inexpensive meal for busy people, like me! Poke bowls are kind of ideal for a quick sushi fix—$10.95 for three scoops sashimi, toppings and rice or spring mix, plus a free cup of miso soup, to boot!
It has everything people today are looking for in food—fresh-tasting, and bold-flavored without a lot of calories at a great price. All these factors play into poke’s popularity and the different ingredient combinations are endless. It’s now all about having it your way!
My bowl had spring mix, melt-in-your-mouth, fresh and delicious albacore; spicy tuna with just the right amount of kick and perfectly flavored spicy shrimp and crab mix. I added a very fragrant ponzu sauce, yummy crab mix, nicely sweet and vinegar flavored cucumbers, a ton of masago (one of my favorite additions to anything related to sushi) then topped it off with eel sauce and sweet mayo (my two favorite sauces). Delicious, enjoyable and light but yet filling at the same time. Arissa’s was similar, only adding the volcano sauce—tasty and ridiculously hot! A very good and healthy alternative—absolutely fabulous. Open daily 11AM-8PM for take-out and delivery.
Texas Cattle Company
(661) 722-1746
44206 10th Street West
Lancaster
At last, after seven long months they are finally open again and smoking up some delicious and award-winning BBQ, using only Certified Angus Beef. Chef Drew hand cuts and seasons all steaks which are served with choice of two sides and Texas toast. I chose the tri tip and forgot to mention I wanted it medium rare—but let me tell you the way it’s cooked doesn’t really matter with this meat as it came medium and was ever so tender, juicy and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. I couldn’t believe what I was tasting—the flavor went on for days. My beans were sweet and savory and welcome to the world of toasty, garlicky, buttery goodness—otherwise known as Texas toast! My companion had the aptly named granger—half pound patty with pastrami, large fried egg, thin-sliced grilled potatoes and sharp cheddar. That was an incredible looking and tasting meal in itself followed by the biggest, thickest onion rings I have ever seen. I only wished that I had enough room left over for one of the fabulous desserts—mud pie, strawberry shortcake and New York cheesecake; oh well, next time for sure. Open Sun.-Thurs 12-9pm; Fri. & Sat. till 10 for take-out, delivery and heated patio dining.
Q & Q Hawaiian BBQ
(661) 265-8889
39445 10th St. West
Palmdale
Hawaii is known for many things—beautiful beaches, colorful sky, tropical weather and the friendly “Aloha” spirit, as well as the unique blend of delicious cuisines. Nestled inside the retail strip center across from Trader Joe’s you will find a very clean little restaurant where the servers are very pleasant and the food is absolutely delicious! Offering Hawaiian combos—chicken, beef, short ribs, seafood and shrimp plus specialty entrees—teriyaki, katsu and mahi mahi. Then you have fried rice, noodle soup, burgers, musubi spam (grilled and sandwiched on top of a block of rice wrapped in seaweed), crab rangoons, salads and the famous “loco moco” (white rice, topped with a hamburger patty, fried egg and brown gravy). Other offerings are mini meals, family meals and for the upcoming holidays—party trays in both medium and large sizes. I ordered the classic “Plate Special”—a huge, gastronomically challenging mixture of Asian and American food—Kalbi (BBQ short ribs and my all-time favorite) served with traditional Hawaiian macaroni salad (authentic, creamy and yummy) and steamed rice, chicken katsu and fried shrimp. Everything exploded with the most amazing flavor, just sorry I had to share! Open for take-out or delivery with GrubHub, DoorDash & Postmates daily 10:30AM-9PM.
Tru Nature Juice Bar
(661)726-1299
1212 W. Ave. K
Lancaster
Juices, smoothies, acai, pitaya, oh my! Perfectly named as everything is truly natural—from the Buddha belly bowl full of acai, banana, blueberry, almond butter and vegan chocolate chips to the greenology smoothie filled with pineapple, kale, spinach, mint and coconut to the spicy madras cooler including cucumber, apple, celery, lime, jalapeno, ginger and parsley everything is made fresh, popping with color and bursting with flavor. The scent of fresh fruits and vegetables are in the air as you enter this local neighborhood juice bar. I was looking for a healthy treat full of rich antioxidants benefitting my brain, heart and overall health and at the same time with a refreshingly sweet taste! I opted for the Mr. Beet juice popping with vibrant color and flavors of apple, celery, beet, carrot, lemon and ginger—wow, that packed a punch of fruity sweetness a little tart and followed by the celery note at the end. My green acai bowl was loaded with banana, pineapple, spinach, kale, ginger and almond milk topped with granola and a little agave. This turned out to be a meal in itself filled with everything healthy and quite delicious. Open Mon. thru Sat. 8AM-7PM; Sun. 9AM-5PM for take-out and a few outside tables.
Panera Bread
(661) 974-8366
43458 10th St. West
Lancaster
Panera believes that good, clean food, brings out the best in all of us—which is exactly how we felt after eating our dinner. We brought home the new flatbread margherita pizza, vegetarian autumn squash soup, smokehouse BBQ chicken sandwich and chicken noodle soup and then I added a blueberry and chocolate chip bagel with cream cheese for breakfast. Other options were available—variety of sandwiches; soups and salads; bakery including breads, bagels, pastries and cookies; breakfast available till 10:30 including egg wraps & sandwiches, souffles, parfaits, fruit cups and oatmeal; family feasts, kid’s menu; bowls and plant based. Our pizza was light, flavorful, crispy, full of cheese and topped with fresh basil and scrumptious. The chicken soup had quite a bit of fresh veggies, tender and seasoned white meat with a lovely flavor and the squash soup did, in fact, taste like a mouthful of Autumn—full bodied, slightly sweet and creamy. I was pleasantly surprised with the flavor mixture—where BBQ sauce meets tender, pulled chicken together with melted Vermont white cheddar and sliced red onion nestled between slices of grilled classic white bread and topped with frizzled onions—sweet, salty and zesty. Open Monday thru Saturday 6AM-9PM; Sunday 7AM-8PM for take-out, curbside, patio seating and delivery.
Sunshine Bakery and Pastry
(661)526-3499
39904 10th St. West
Palmdale
I was so excited to check out the new bakery in town—the owner’s husband was there just waiting to talk about the Armenian delicacies. He said I had to try a sample first—I said okay, maybe just one or two, which lead to three or four. A walnut crumble here, a cream puff there, then came the honey cake, followed by the chocolate roulette; I mean, after all I had lunch plans! I popped that little piece of walnut crumble in my mouth and instantly made that expression of pure delight! He said, that was what he wanted people to experience with each and every piece and believe me, I did. I was just going to buy and take home a few different pastries, but pretty soon I had a dozen of the most beautiful pastries, (cream puff, la perla, truffle nuts, custard cream ponchik, walnut crumble, chocolate roulette, Italian éclair, chocolate éclair, honey cake, sari Burma, baklava and Amanda plus a loaf of Armenian flatbread. Exquisite, buttery, cinnamony, dreamy, flaky layers of sweetness—and that just describes one of these beauties! Ridiculously delicious éclair filled with custard—sheer perfection. The wonderful flavors went on and on, until sadly they were gone. Open daily 8AM-7PM for take-out.
