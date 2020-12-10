Review 12/4
Crazy Ottos Diner’s
1228 W. Avenue I
Lancaster (661) 940=9177
43528 20th St. West
Lancaster (661) 948-6502
33317 Santiago Road
Acton (661) 269-1521
Being in the mood for a giant meaty breakfast—I stopped in for the pork chops and eggs. Two giant uniquely seasoned chops, hash browns sliced wider than most—with the top crispy and the inside soft, holding a delicious buttery flavor all the way through. Perfectly cooked over medium eggs and the incredible biscuits—what else could I say; light, not too dense warm out of the oven, and the gravy (lots of it)) was perfect in its’ consistency. The perfect balance of food groups and a perfect breakfast, to boot! My companion enjoyed the gigantic country fried steak and scrambled eggs topped with their signature country gravy and biscuits—beautifully presented and so yummy. The menu has a little bit of everything and something for everyone—traditional breakfast including chicken and waffles, appetizers, salads, hot open-faced sandwiches, south of the border, seafood, pasta, burgers and meatloaf plus prime rib on the weekend. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner plus beer and wine at both Acton and Avenue I locations daily 6AM-8PM—Acton open till 9PM Friday and Saturday. 20th St. West location daily 6AM-2PM for breakfast and lunch. All three locations have take-out and delivery available.
Spicy Thai
661-723-0906
43757 15th Street West
HDMG center in Lancaster
Since our fall seemed to turn in to winter overnight, I thought a nice hot dinner sounded like just the ticket. We decided on Thai food, so I called the order in from the freeway (and, no I wasn’t driving) and it was ready in 20 minutes. Fried vegetarian egg rolls shrimp pad Thai and sweet and sour chicken—the perfect combination of food on a cold autumn night. Delicious egg rolls dipped in sweet and sour sauce was the perfect start to our meal as it awakened our taste buds Ready to start chowing down on my yummy pad Thai filled with tender rice noodles, lots of plump shrimp, green onions, egg, bean sprouts and crushed peanuts. The bean sprouts gave the entire dish a cool, fresh crunch with a nice balance of sweet and salty made for an awesome flavor. I love the way sweet and sour is prepared at Thai restaurants—everything is stir-fried together in the sauce. Pineapple, cucumber, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers enveloped in that sweet and sour red sauce—sweet, savory and delightful. Spicy Thai has a nice menu of authentic and traditional dishes—check out the complete menu at www.spicythailancaster.com. Open Tuesday thru Friday 11AM- 9PM. Saturday 12 -9PM, Sunday 12-8PM for take-out and delivery.
Sweetfrog Premium Frozen Yogurt
44758 Valley Central Way
Lancaster, (661) 726-0400
38029 47th St. East
Palmdale, (661) 285-2147
The goal is to create the best frozen yogurt experience you’ve ever had—and, indeed creating my own combination of delicious, soft-serve premium frozen yogurt was so much fun. The friendly server walked with my down the flavor line filling my cup with a mixture of Dole orange (bright sunny burst of flavor will instantly transport you to a sunshine state of your own) and the Pomegranate/Raspberry (daring fruity explosion you’ll flip for) Sorbet, then loading it up with fresh blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, cookie dough and kiwi bursting popping boba. My creation was bright, colorful, sweet, tangy and indescribably delicious. Sweetfrog offers 24+ flavors frozen yogurt and sorbet, 101+ toppings (fresh fruit, candy, popping boba, wafers, cookies brownies, nuts & cereals like fruity pebbles and Cap’n crunch, marshmallows, gummy worms, sauces, syrups and whipped cream. Do not forget about the smoothies, frappes, shakes, froggie flurries, funnel cakes, churros and Belgium Waffles—a plethora of deliciously sweet choices and everything is fresh plus gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian options available. So, hop on over and get your sweet fix on—Lancaster is open Mon. thru Thur. 1PM-9PM; Fri. & Sat. 11AM-9PM. Palmdale is open daily 11AM-9PM for takeout or delivery thru GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats. www.sweetfrog.com
Pan de Vida Bakery
(661) 575-0635
2260 East Palmdale Blvd.
Palmdale
Pan De Vida or “Bread of Life” is a wonderful little bakery in the center of Palmdale. One step inside the doors you are greeted with the amazing scent of fresh baked bread and pastry. The display cases are completely full with an array of Mexican, Salvadorian and Guatemalan cakes, breads, cookies, rolls and sweet empanadas. Behind the register are refrigerated cases with assorted tamales from all three countries listed above as well as fresh baked Tres Leches cakes, cheesecakes, flan and Napoleons. Everything is made on the premises, with baking being done all day. Trays and trays of fresh baked goods are constantly being put in the cases as each item sells out. The nice-looking French rolls were on trays still warm from the oven and I couldn’t to have one of those. After picking out what I wanted, it was time to star sampling all the goodies. I had all sorts of uniquely shaped cookies with different toppings and flavors. Some had sprinkles, some were made from rice and smiley faces on them. I tried two different flavors of Danish—a fabulous guava and cheese with the most incredible flavor and the pineapple with the most amazing taste. The variety is endless. Open daily 7AM-8PM for take-out.
Harbour Japanese Restaurant
(661) 274-8585
39340 10th St. W
Palmdale
Sushi is my favorite food, so it’s no wonder I decided to have it for dinner last week. At Harbour, it’s all about freshness combined with a beautiful presentation. I ordered the Akiko combination with seven beautiful pieces of fish— rich flavored red tuna; yellowtail with a savory flavor and creamy texture; brightly colored salmon with a hint of sweet; buttery & succulent Albacore; pure white, rich whitefish; delicate ono and lastly the sweet & subtle flavored shrimp. All seven pieces were fresh, chilled, colorful bites of yumminess, made even better when dipped in the wasabi-soy mixture. Eel is rich and sweet with an earthy aroma and a soft, flaky texture. Once broiled, is has a great flavor, sweet enough to be considered dessert—so, naturally the Caterpillar Roll (classic California roll wrapped in freshwater eel and topped with avocado slices & eel sauce) would be the perfect finish, and everyone knows I like to end on a sweet note! Enjoy a bottle of Sake or Soju with your lunch or dinner or a Japanese beer like I did. One large Asahi; crisp, dry and very refreshing—the perfect complement to my dinner. Open Monday thru Saturday 11:30AM-9PM and Sunday 12-8:30PM. Open for take-out—order online www.goharboursushi.com
Wayside Café
(661) 256-3437
2835 Sierra Highway
Rosamond
“Where we are all family” is the quote at Wayside Café and they are the epitome of what family is all about with various family members all working together. I’ve been going to this little café in the heart of Rosamond for a number of years and always have a great meal. One of my favorite items on the menu is a dinner salad with their famous made-from-scratch thousand Island dressing and indeed, it is fabulous. Quite a few of their salad dressings are made from scratch as well as the soups and chili. We started with an appetizer of onion rings—thick-cut and deliciously battered with a subtle blend of spices, letting the onions’ natural sweetness shine through. They were understated and delightful. Next was the Wayside sampler—bacon, sausage, ham, two eggs, hashbrowns and two hotcakes—a little indulgent and yet somehow appropriate especially since we were sharing this huge breakfast. Seriously yummy cakes with crisp edges, dripping with maple syrup, just the way I like them. Savory, salty, sweet and moist meat, which created utter happiness in my mouth. Perfectly cooked potatoes — wonderfully crispy on the outside and tender on the inside finished this breakfast entrée. A breakfast created in heaven! Open daily 6AM-2PM for patio dining and take-out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.