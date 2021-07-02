Black Angus Steakhouse
661-942-5225
44690 Valley Central Way
Lancaster
At Black Angus, they don’t mess around when it comes to steak, prime rib, lobster, shrimp, salmon or any of the other great dinner items available—appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches, ribs and did I say steak? Hand cut daily, aged at least 21 days, seasoned and flame grilled to perfection—amazing. We went for dinner last Wednesday to take advantage of ½ off all bottles of wine for Wine Wednesday—a nice 2017 Daou Cabernet from Paso Robles. My guy ordered baby back BBQ ribs with baked potato and rice pilaf plus shared a little of my salad as well. Marinated, slow roasted, fall off the bone ribs, wonderfully seasoned and smothered in a smoky molasses BBQ sauce—tender, juicy and a very tasty; a smashing success! I opted for the grilled salmon with broccoli and salad—8 ounces of fresh, moist and silky salmon filet simply seasoned, healthy, flavorful and perfectly cooked. Very nice and extremely delicious dinner. Next week we are going to try the “summer grill”—6 oz certified Angus beef wrangler steak with choice of 2; fire-grilled jumbo shrimp, BBQ baby back ribs or BBQ chicken breast plus 2 sidekicks (roasted corn on the cob is available) and a slice of watermelon; sounds fabulous. Open daily for dine-in, curbside pickup and no-contact delivery Monday thru Friday 3-9PM; Saturday and Sunday 12-9PM—reservations a must.
Goldfish Japanese Restaurant
661-273-1112
3135 Rancho Vista Blvd
Palmdale
Last weekend was so hot, I really didn’t want to cook so I called and made a quick lunch order for pick up—crispy rice spicy tuna, salad, albacore delight and an ice-cold Sapporo. Wow! It's impossible to even fathom anything tasting better than this! Deep–fried sushi rice, spicy tuna, smelt egg, green onion and avocado, with eel sauce and spicy mayo. Crunchy, lightly fried rice on the outside, and a classic roll on the inside—truly magnificent flavor and texture. My compliments to the chef! Cold, crisp and delicious rice noodles laden with red tomatoes, avocado slices, daikon sprouts and a surprise ginger dressing hidden at the bottom! As I tossed the salad, the dressing came up from the bottom and landed atop all the ingredients—fresh and tasty. Now the albacore roll was definitely a delight! Spicy tuna, cucumber and radish sprouts on the inside with seared albacore, garlic ponzu, chili oil and fried onions on top. A bright combination of tart and savory — fresh fish paired with garlic and string–bean onion rings; the flavors complemented each other perfectly—outstanding. Other items consist of appetizers, salads, noodles, bowls, fresh rolls, tempura rolls, baked rolls, basic rolls, sushi, sashimi, entrees, dinner boxes, lunch specials, beer, wine, sake, soju and dessert. Open Monday thru Friday 11AM-10PM; Saturday & Sunday 12PM-10PM for dine in and take-out.
Firehouse Subs
661-947-9072
1113 W Rancho Vista Blvd.
Palmdale
Founded by firemen who believe making awesome subs is great, but you need to do good, so now a portion of every purchase goes towards providing equipment for first responders in our community. Looking to satisfy our sandwich craving and wanting to save a life at the same time, we went online and ordered a few subs—hook & ladder, tuna and smokehouse beef & cheddar brisket plus three cookies for dessert!
I’ll start out with the Hook & Ladder which was filled with smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, Monterey Jack cheese and was served Fully Involved (trademark meaning loaded with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, deli mustard & pickles). Quality meat and cheese steamed to perfection loaded with lots of fresh veggies piled high on a toasted private recipe hoagie roll—a pleasant balance of flavor and the pickle spear took it right over the top. Blend of tuna, mayo, relish and black pepper—an old fire department recipe. Delicious from beginning to end—an ocean of flavor and Fully Involved with all the fixings. USDA Choice beef brisket smoked for 16+ hours, cheddar, mayo, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce; need I say more? A very sweet, creamy, moist, juicy and absolutely addictive sandwich. Satisfy your craving. Open daily 10AM-9PM for dine-in, take-out and delivery. Rapid rescue to go, avoid the wait order online at www.FirehouseSubs.com.
Sagebrush Cafe
661-722-9480
42104 50th St. West
Quartz Hill
Meeting up with my friend for brunch turned out to be not only delicious but fun as we talked and reminisced while sitting outside on the patio. It was a perfect day—nice weather, birds chirping in the background, yummy food and cold refreshing drinks. She enjoyed the fancy avocado toast—tomatoes, avocado and red pepper flakes on thick whole grain bread. It was smooth, yet crunchy, with vibrant red and green color and, awesome tomato goodness—a beautiful presentation. The E. Hemingway panini was my choice (herb roasted turkey, mango chutney, crushed red peppers and Havarti cheese on a torta bun). I loved the chutney, sweet and tangy—a perfect quirky flavor combo. Our shared dessert was the coffee cake — a flavor packed sensation. I think every single yummy pastry flavor possible was in there — nutty, sweet, crumbly, chock full of cinnamon with a wonderful, subtle, salty undertone. It was a sumptuous delight. We both enjoyed delicious, beautifully presented, refreshing iced coffee mochas. Oh, and let’s not forget about the rest of the beverages with a plethora of styles, strengths and flavors using locally roasted coffee made into cappuccinos, frappes, lattes, cold brew, shots etc. and Numi teas (organic, embracing holistic well-being). One of Quartz Hill’s hidden gems—open Tuesday thru Friday 6:30AM-7PM; Saturday 7AM-7PM and Sunday 7AM-6PM for dine-in, take-out and patio dining.
Nopgow Thai Restaurant
661-273-0875
39522 10th St. West
Palmdale
Last week I was craving something delicious, healthy and reasonably priced, so I called to order one of the daily lunch specials—sweet & sour vegetables served with egg roll, fried rice and chow mein. The lunch specials are served Monday-Friday 11AM-3PM. Crunchy perfectly cooked assorted mixed vegetables and pineapple in a delicate, tasty sweet and sour sauce. The egg roll was hot and crispy on the outside and moist and yummy on the inside, not greasy at all. I mixed the rice with the sweet & sour sauce for each bite, followed with a forkful of the noodles that were cooked in a lovely brown sauce loaded with vegetables, creating an incredible flavor melody. I also ordered the Nopgow salad consisting of a wide variety of mixed greens and vegetables, soft bread crumbs, topped with eggs, cashews and peanut dressing. So many wonderful flavors then topped with a thick but also creamy yummy dressing. I would definitely order as a main dish, especially on one of these really hot days that we have had lately, if you are looking to enjoy a hearty, cool and refreshing meal. Don’t forget to wash everything down with a cold and refreshing Thai tea, just like I did and it was fabulous! Open Monday thru Thursday 11AM-8:30PM, Friday 11AM-9:30PM, Saturday and Sunday 12-9PM take-out and delivery. Dine- in coming very soon.
Easy Egg Café
661-943-2863
41967 50th St West
Quartz Hill
Breakfast is “easy” in Quartz Hill and though their name says it all, I think it should be called Avocado and Things—as everywhere you look, you see a sea of green! Fresh, ripe, beautifully green avocado slices on almost every plate—as was the case the last time I was there enjoying a fabulous meal! They were just recently voted 2021 AV’s Best Breakfast, and I can definitely see why—at the Easy Egg Café everything is made from scratch; all the sauces, gravies, salad dressings and so much more. Every weekend there is a new chef’s special creation and always yummy. Last week we stopped in for brunch—Arissa ordered the corned beef hash served with country potatoes, scrambled eggs, and toast. Absolutely unforgettable—corned beef cooked fresh and seasoned to perfection, scrambled eggs on point with a nice consistency. I enjoyed the bacon and eggs with a side of biscuits and gravy—crispy and delicious bacon, over medium eggs with that beautiful golden liquid flowing over my hashed browns. And, don’t even get me started on that amazing gravy—rich and savory with very bold herbal notes all wrapped up in a creamy yumminess served over a hot, buttery flavored biscuit. A few other menu items include breakfast burritos, omelettes, French toast, waffles, benedicts, soups, salads, gourmet sandwiches, wraps, burgers and so much more. Open daily 7AM-2PM for dine-in, take-out and delivery.
