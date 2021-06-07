Cinemark
Antelope Valley Mall
Palmdale
Finally, the movie theatres have opened up—yeah! Since I am a movie club member, I went online to purchase tickets for my daughter, granddaughter and myself. We had decided to see Cruella and we were very excited—we hadn’t been to a movie in over a year. Being a member saves me money for online fees plus 20% off for food and drinks. We ordered 2 medium bags of popcorn with layered butter, ¼ lb. all beef gourmet hotdog, nachos, red vines and three sodas! Once inside the theater, a whole new level of filmgoing experience opens up for you. Every seat is the best seat. They are, after all luxury loungers with heat—double-leather recliners, soft, comfortable, warm and cozy. The sound is perfect, right with the temperature and the cleanliness and safety measures set the mark for a great, movie-going experience. Once we were seated, we started enjoying all our goodies while watching the new movie trailers. The popcorn never tasted so good—perfect butter to salt ratio and so delicious. My hotdog was yummy and Arissa’s nachos were perfect—then we washed everything down with our drinks. I can honestly say we were very happy campers and thoroughly enjoyed our experience. By the way, the movie was excellent as well. I noticed a sign regarding private watch parties for up to 20 people—sounds intriguing for a birthday party.
Tacos El Afro
661-733-7273
Food Truck
Northeast corner of 20th St West & Ave N
Palmdale
For that homemade taste, Tacos el Afro—"tacos to die for” is the place to go. With the freshest ingredients, you can find something for everyone, be it tacos, burritos, a quesadilla, mulita or maybe even asada fries. This truck delivers the taste you are craving. The menu is simple—all you have to do is pick the protein from a list of asada, pollo, al pastor, chorizo and lengua plus fish tacos Baja style, vegan tacos and cheese shell tacos (Keto) are also available. Be sure to check out the queso birria tacos or ramen with consommé—absolutely fabulous. You may want to indulge in a horchata or Jamaica like I did—slightly tart with a very subtle tang similar to cranberry; cold and refreshing. I also partook in asada fries, fish taco, chorizo mulita (stacked corn tortillas filled with melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, onions & cilantro), in fact, almost everything comes with those wonderful fillings plus red or green salsa and radishes on the side. I loved everything, but my favorite was the fries—tender, marinated grilled steak, crispy French fries smothered with melted cheese and loaded with all the goodies; super decadent. Generous portions, beautiful presentations, inexpensive and huge on taste! Open daily noon-8PM for take-out, delivery and catering. Follow them on Facebook for all their specials.
Azteca Mexican Restaurant
661-723-7636
47904 90th St West
Antelope Acres
Last week I took a beautiful, scenic drive to the west end of the valley, meeting up with a few friends for dinner. I’ve been there quite a few times—always enjoying a fabulous meal and this night was no exception. We sat outside on the very large covered patio, with chips and salsa immediately brought to the table—friendly, fast service is always welcoming. I ordered a blended strawberry wine margarita—very cool, refreshing and delicious! For dinner, I had one of the great ones—cheese enchilada and chile relleno combo. Corn tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, baked and covered with rich red enchilada sauce, and a nice size roasted poblano chile stuffed with loads of cheese, battered and fried then covered with melted cheese and a savory, red sauce over everything. This chile relleno is one of the best in the Valley and I order it almost every time and tonight it definitely didn’t disappoint—absolutely incredible. It was accompanied by delicious and flavorful rice and beans that were perfect for dipping my extra chips plus a fresh, crisp and refreshing dinner salad. Of course, deep fried ice cream for dessert—shared by all four of us—perfect ending to our meal. Open Sunday thru Thursday 11AM-8PM; Friday & Saturday 10AM-9PM for dine-in, outside covered patio and take-out.
Tibor’s Gourmet European Deli
661-878-8180
8809 Pearblossom Highway
Littlerock
Finding this little deli was like finding an oasis in the desert—a little bit of heaven for my taste buds. I found it to be not only a deli to buy various meats and cheeses but also a great place to enjoy European cuisine with an emphasis on Hungarian. On the menu it states, “we produce our own Hungarian gourmet sausages and specialty products based on centuries old family recipes. We offer smoked, fresh, garlic, liver and blood sausages, Hungarian headcheese and many more, fine tasty delicacies.” We ordered two sandwiches—steak and the classic Rueben. Tender slices of New York steak surrounded by crispy cucumbers, pickled carrots and onions, cheese on top of some incredible mango chutney. Spicy, salty, savory, sweet and aromatic flavors kept us savoring for more. The pickled onions were a nice addition—irresistibly tangy and crunchy. Next was the Rueben with a slight twist—not only was it served on fresh marbled rye using traditional Russian dressing, but there were a couple of pickle chips tucked in between the corned beef and the Swiss cheese! That small addition to an otherwise classic sandwich took it right over the top—who knew a tiny little pickle could make such a dramatic taste difference. Open Monday thru Saturday 10AM-6PM; Sunday 10:30AM-4PM offering dine-in, take-out, imported jams, honey, gourmet pickles, Hungarian pasta, pastry, candy, catering and party trays.
Malcolm’s Steakhouse
661-485-7458
12746 Pearblossom Hwy.
Pearblossom
We decided to take a drive last weekend out to Pearblossom, as I was craving that fabulous BBQ bacon burger, I had the last time we were there and luckily for me, it did not disappoint. The presentation was simple but the flavor was complex. This beautiful, delicious, juicy mess of a burger was a magical combination of everything yummy—sweet, bold and tangy BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, melted Swiss cheese and well-seasoned meat on top of a toasted bun. It was sheer perfection. The fries were cooked to the perfect crispness and I enjoyed each and every one. Fred, on the other hand was in the mood for a down home hearty breakfast, a Denver omelet to be exact—piled high with ham, onions, bell peppers and cheddar cheese; a meal in and of itself and if that wasn’t enough a huge serving of home fries rounded out his plate. Everything was delicious and we left happy, satisfied and full. The menu features breakfast, lunch and dinner from traditional egg dishes, pancakes and French toast to salads, burgers, sandwiches and melts. If you are looking to enjoy a nice juicy steak, pork chops, pasta or fish and chips you are at the perfect place—a little something for everyone plus beer and wine are available. Open daily 11AM-8PM for dine in or take-out.
Hot Chilli Grill and Burgers
661-273-9300
2511 Olive Dr.
Palmdale
Great service, knowledgeable, fresh food made in-house and deliciousness were what we found while visiting this little burger stand. First and fore most we were greeted by Ivan, the friendliest cashier I have ever met. He was kind and explained all I needed to know about quite a few of the offerings especially the south of the border items to help me make a great lunch choice—all the meats (asada, pollo, pastor and carnitas) are marinated in house, beans and rice are prepared fresh each morning as well as the salad dressings and salsa. I had no idea there was so much to this simple but tasty menu full of burgers, sandwiches, Mexican fare and quite a few other yummy items. We ordered our food at the counter and then sat down at one of the few round concrete tables on the covered patio—the pastrami combo for me and the asada fries for my co-worker. The pastrami had flavors of smoke, spicy black pepper and the sweet citrus tang of coriander and it was lean, moist and tender with crispy edges from the grill set inside a soft and chewy roll with just the right amount of mustard and extra pickles—absolutely scrumptious. Sunil is an asada fries connoisseur and felt they were the best in the AV and I concur! Open daily 10AM-9PM for patio dining and take-out.
